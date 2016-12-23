  • Dhruv Khullar, M.D.
  • John Glenn
  • White Pine 2
  • White Pine 3
  • New England Fall Foliage
  • Wendell Berry
  • Mark Nepo
  • Parker Palmer
  • DeadLiveOakInCA
  • Rachel Naomi Remen

RECKONINGS - A brief introduction

Reckonings is a journal focused on human and cultural change, and justice in its range of interactive dimensions -
personal, social, political, economic, environmental, poetic.

Blueberries and GraniteAttention to such themes is often expository and analytic. But true reckonings include imagery and story, drama, dance, poetry and song, the world of our dreams, shadow as well as light. Wall off or ignore any of these and our exploration of lives and their character risks desiccation and superficiality.

The pages of Reckonings, accumulated over about 15 years now, are diverse but not scattershot. The consciousness that informs them is still relatively coherent, still built upon the twin aspirations of integrity and love. A useful reader's or browser's guide might be the archives and categories listed on the right side of this first page, and the search box in the same location.

Now, in 2016 and in northern California, Reckonings is about as old or young as the century in which it abides. I started writing and editing when I was living deep in the White Mountains of New Hampshire. Figuratively and literally I was exploring, breaking and mending wilderness trails. That remains my calling. My vehicles are still words and images, poetry, fiction, memoir, biography and photography, in addition to shovel, hoe and mattock. (Truthfully, the last three are now a domain of personal history rather than current practice; but I've added meditation in the last five years, for which I'm deeply grateful.)

Photo: Blueberries and Granite, by John R. Boettiger (2001)

My formal training is that of a psychologist, but I've never found a way to practice that discipline straightforwardly. I'm always down a ravine or up a mountain or wandering in a marsh, hyphenated. I've been fortunate in my diverse teachers, sources of inspiration, grace and clarity, sometimes taxing, always enriching. Martin Buber, my mentors Erik and Joan Erikson, my grandparents Eleanor Roosevelt and Franklin D. Roosevelt, my poet friend Richard O. Moore, Stanley Kunitz, Joanna Macy, Abraham Joshua Heschel, Alan Jones, Gil Bailie, my wise age-mate Parker Palmer, William Stafford, Jane Kenyon, Wendell Berry, my sister Ellie and brother Curtis, my parents Anna and John, my children Adam, Sara, Joshua and Paul,  my eight grandchildren and two great-granddaughters.

The more the years, the more I feel blessed.

Justice, hope and history: so inevitably issues of

  • meaning and value,
  • good and evil,
  • sacred and profane,
  • body, mind, heart and soul as one integrated, systemic whole,
  • the evolution of human consciousness through a lifetime and from one generation to another, to the seventh generation,
  • the character and health of our relationships with each other, our roots in family, community and place,
  • our membership in the natural world of which we are an interactive part, and for which we bear unique responsibility.

The word reckonings is rich in implication, suggesting the most careful regard, seeking true direction, and (as in "day of reckoning") the consequences of our lives and the mysteries of forgiveness. Our tools and the ways of our work are those common to writer and artist: attention, contemplation, patience, persistence, imagination, conversation, crafting one's learning with as much clarity, truth and grace as may be found or given.

The subtitle and theme of Reckonings are drawn from poet Seamus Heaney's The Cure at Troy, a version of Sophocles' play Philoctetes. It has become an obscure play, but Heaney's version, while little performed, has rescued it for continued reflection, and I've written about it here. (See the post "Wounding and Cure.")

The pages of Reckonings change frequently, more in keeping with kairos (the right time, the opportune time) than chronos (chronological or sequential time).* Another useful word, sometimes fortuitously applicable, is the Greek hôrâ, similar to kairos, the seasonal time, the beautiful time, when everything comes together. The pages of Reckonings are linear or chronological in the sense that one follows another from day to day, but it may just as well be said that they are circular or elliptical or spiral. Subjects appear, metamorphose, fade, reappear in response to discovery, learning and revision; and in response to that which most needs attention -- the love and wisdom, the neglect and cruelty of those who bear responsibility for the lives of others, ways the first can be nourished, the second transformed and redeemed.

Comments, conversation, sharing, subscription: I welcome communication with anyone who feels a kinship with one or more of the themes of Reckonings. Offer comments on individual posts, or write me directly,

john@reckonings.net

Click on "Comments" at the end of any post to leave a comment; I'll try to understand and respond. Click on "ShareThis" to share a post with friends via email or networking sites. Subscribe to Reckonings by clicking one of the subscription options in the column on the right. (Your email address will never be shared with anyone.)

_______________________

* The contrast of chronos and kairos has been well described by my friend Gil Bailie: "In contrast to the word chronos – which means an interval of time, time as chronology, a sequence of identical units of time – kairos refers to a qualitative, not quantitative, experience of time. It implies a moment pregnant with consequences and demanding a decision, and, more importantly, the present moment, 'the present time.'" 

Posted by on Saturday, 03 September 2016 | | Comments (0)

Friday, 23 December 2016

Loneliness: How Social Isolation Is Killing Us

Dhruv Khullar, M.D.The author of the following article in today's New York Times  − which I have excerpted here − is Dhruv Khullar, M.D., a resident physician at the Massachusetts General Hospital with interests in health policy, economics, and journalism. He is a contributor at the New York Times and writes regularly for both mainstream and academic publications, exploring evolving trends in medicine and health care. He graduated with honors from Yale University (B.A. in Biology), and earned his medical degree (M.D.) at the Yale School of Medicine. He also received a Masters in Public Policy (M.P.P.) from the Harvard Kennedy School, where he was a fellow at the Center for Public Leadership. His work has appeared in the New England Journal of Medicine, Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA), New York Times, Wall Street Journal, USA Today, The Atlantic, Slate, Politico, and Scientific American. For the full article, go to

How Social Isolation Is Killing Us

 

Social isolation is a growing epidemic — one that’s increasingly recognized as having dire physical, mental and emotional consequences. Since the 1980s, the percentage of American adults who say they’re lonely has doubled from 20 percent to 40 percent.

About one-third of Americans older than 65 now live alone, and half of those over 85 do. People in poorer health — especially those with mood disorders like anxiety and depression — are more likely to feel lonely. Those without a college education are the least likely to have someone they can talk to about important personal matters.

A wave of new research suggests social separation is bad for us. Individuals with less social connection have disrupted sleep patterns, altered immune systems, more inflammation and higher levels of stress hormones. One recent study found that isolation increases the risk of heart disease by 29 percent and stroke by 32 percent.

Another analysis that pooled data from 70 studies and 3.4 million people found that socially isolated individuals had a 30 percent higher risk of dying in the next seven years, and that this effect was largest in middle age.

Loneliness can accelerate cognitive decline in older adults, and isolated individuals are twice as likely to die prematurely as those with more robust social interactions. These effects start early: Socially isolated children have significantly poorer health 20 years later, even after controlling for other factors. All told, loneliness is as important a risk factor for early death as obesity and smoking.

The evidence on social isolation is clear. What to do about it is less so.

Loneliness is an especially tricky problem because accepting and declaring our loneliness carries profound stigma. Admitting we’re lonely can feel as if we’re admitting we’ve failed in life’s most fundamental domains: belonging, love, attachment. It attacks our basic instincts to save face, and makes it hard to ask for help.

I see this most acutely during the holidays when I care for hospitalized patients, some connected to I.V. poles in barren rooms devoid of family or friends — their aloneness amplified by cheerful Christmas movies playing on wall-mounted televisions. And hospitalized or not, many people report feeling lonelier, more depressed and less satisfied with life during the holiday season...

A great paradox of our hyper-connected digital age is that we seem to be drifting apart. Increasingly, however, research confirms our deepest intuition: Human connection lies at the heart of human well-being. It’s up to all of us — doctors, patients, neighborhoods and communities — to maintain bonds where they’re fading, and create ones where they haven’t existed.

 

Posted by on Friday, 23 December 2016 | | Comments (0)

Wednesday, 21 December 2016

Today is The Winter Solstice

The winter solstice

In the Northern Hemisphere, today is the winter solstice, the shortest day of the year and the longest night. It's officially the first day of winter and one of the oldest-known holidays in human history.

Anthropologists believe that solstice celebrations go back at least 30,000 years, before humans even began farming on a large scale. Many of the most ancient stone structures made by human beings were designed to pinpoint the precise date of the solstice. The stone circles of Stonehenge were arranged to receive the first rays of midwinter sun.

Some ancient peoples believed that because daylight was waning, it might go away forever, so they lit huge bonfires to tempt the sun to come back. The tradition of decorating our houses and our trees with lights at this time of year is passed down from those ancient bonfires. In ancient Egypt and Syria, people celebrated the winter solstice as the sun's birthday. In ancient Rome, the winter solstice was celebrated with the festival of Saturnalia, during which all business transactions and even wars were suspended, and slaves were waited upon by their masters.

(courtesy of Garrison Keillor's The Writer's Almanac)

Posted by on Wednesday, 21 December 2016 | | Comments (0)

Thursday, 15 December 2016

A poem: prelude to a marriage

With thanks to the author, Charles W. Pratt, and to his publisher, Hobblebush Books, as well as to Garrison Keillor's The Writer's Almanac.

 

The Merger

by Charles W. Pratt

        for my son

Trying to think of something useful
To say about marriage, I remember
A morning when I was twenty-plus,
Self-absorbed in my tinny pink
Renault Dauphine, my Little Toot,
And I tried to get by a tank-truck on
A bendy road too briefly straight.
Shuddering, pedal floored, my frivolous
Vessel leveled with the cab
Like a pilot fish by a shark’s grim grille.
Then there was a car ahead of us
And, as I tried to floor a pedal
Already on the floor, the blue
Of ice I hadn’t seen. Spinning
Toward the implacable hugeness of the cab, looking up
Into the eyes of the truckdriver, I felt
Only the sweet certainty of
Submission, call it love, as if
Already I had left myself and could look
Down with the driver’s godlike and loving
Eyes at a comical pink Dauphine
Sliding backwards down the road, then spinning
Again and into a snowbank, tilted
Against a tree. One flat tire
And a dent in the roof I pushed out myself.
I made it to work on time. Because
The truckdriver had seen the oncoming car
Before I had, had seen the patch of blue
And had slowed to let me by, I met
And married your mother, and you were born
And have grown up to meet and marry, and I
Have begun to understand the blind
Release of self to the will of another
And the answering wise, dispassionate
Restraint of the merger we call marriage.


"The Merger" by Charles W. Pratt from The Box Marked "Some are Missing." © Hobblebush Books, 2010.

Posted by on Thursday, 15 December 2016 | | Comments (0)

Friday, 09 December 2016

John Glenn - memorable man

John GlennJohn Glenn, who passed away on December 8, 2016, was an original cosponsor of the 1997 Kerry-Wellstone "Clean Elections" bill. From a speech he gave on the Senate floor in 1998:

"What you should do on some of these votes, I think, is think of what you would like the ideal political system to be when your grandchildren have grown up and long after most of us will have left the Senate of the United States. What kind of law do you want to see in place that deals with them fairly? What kind of law do you want to see in place that makes them feel that their voice is heard in Government as much as those who can contribute millions or at least hundreds of thousands of dollars worth, to get their voices heard?"

Posted by on Friday, 09 December 2016 | | Comments (0)

Tags: John Glenn

Friday, 02 December 2016

November, 1967 − by Joyce Sutphen

Sometimes, with unsought grace, it is a lovely poem that enlivens heart and spirit.
 
 
Dr. Zhivago was playing at the Paramount
Theater in St. Cloud. That afternoon,
we went into Russia,
and when we came out, the snow
was falling—the same snow
that fell in Moscow.
The sky had turned black velvet.
We’d been through the Revolution
and the frozen winters.
In the Chevy, we waited for the heater
to melt ice on the windshield,
clapping our hands to keep warm.
On the highway, these two things:
a song from Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band
and that semi-truck careening by.
Now I travel through the dark without you
and sometimes I turn up the radio, hopeful
the way you were, no matter what.
 
 
 
 
"November, 1967" by Joyce Sutphen
from First Words.
© Red Dragonfly Press, 2010
Thanks to The Writer’s Almanac

Posted by on Friday, 02 December 2016 | | Comments (0)

Sunday, 20 November 2016

A Conumdrum

Louis Jenkins calls it an unfortunate location. It could as well be called a conundrum. In any event, it's a fine prose poem.

 

Unfortunate Location


by Louis Jenkins

In the front yard there are three big white pines, older than any-
thing in the neighborhood except the stones. Magnificent trees that
toss their heads in the wind like the spirited black horses of a troika.
It’s hard to know what to do, tall dark trees on the south side of the
house, an unfortunate location, blocking the winter sun. Dark and
damp. Moss grows on the roof, the porch timbers rot and surely
the roots have reached the old bluestone foundation. At night, in
the wind, a tree could stumble and fall killing us in our beds. The
needles fall year after year making an acid soil where no grass grows
We rake the fallen debris, nothing to be done, we stand around with
sticks in our hands. Wonderful trees.

 

White Pine 3

 

White Pine 2

 

 

Posted by on Sunday, 20 November 2016 | | Comments (0)

Tags: pine

Tuesday, 18 October 2016

Off to New England

New England Fall Foliage

 

I'm headed to New England tomorrow to enjoy the fall foliage. We get some out here on the northwest coast, but nothing like my Massachusetts homeland. Robert Frost's "Nothing Golden Can Stay" is in my mind:

 

Nature's first green is gold,
Her hardest hue to hold.
Her early leafs a flower;
But only so an hour.
Then leaf subsides to leaf.
So Eden sank to grief,
So dawn goes down to day.
Nothing gold can stay.

 

As William Prichard wrote, "It is as if Frost had in mind his later definition of poetry as 'a momentary stay against confusion.'"

 

Posted by on Tuesday, 18 October 2016 | | Comments (1)

Monday, 10 October 2016

October 10 - Wendell Berry

For today, October 10, and for nearly a lifetime, the poems, stories, novels and essays of Wendell Berry have been a model for me, a testament and witness to a full life in thoroughgoing relationship with others and with the earth.

  Wendell Berry

October 10


by Wendell Berry


Now constantly there is the sound,
quieter than rain,
of the leaves falling.

Under their loosening bright
gold, the sycamore limbs
bleach whiter.

Now the only flowers
are beeweed and aster, spray
of their white and lavender
over the brown leaves.

The calling of a crow sounds
Loud — landmark — now
that the life of summer falls
silent, and the nights grow.

 

 

Posted by on Monday, 10 October 2016 | | Comments (0)

Wednesday, 28 September 2016

I Awake

Mark Nepo is a poet, teacher, philosopher and storyteller, author of the #1 New York Times bestseller The Book of Mark NepoAwakening. His new book is The One Life We’re Given: Finding the Wisdom that Waits in Your Heart (Atria, July 2016). In fall of 2016, he will have a new book of poetry, The Way Under the Way. For more, visit: MarkNepo.com

I Awake

by |

Like Django Reinhardt playing jazz, Monet painting Water Lilies, or a tulip germinating, says Mark Nepo, often we don’t know what we’re creating until it’s done.

I discovered the poetry of the medieval Zen Buddhist monk Dōgen by following voices through time. I was reading a heartfelt poem by Ryōkan, an eighteenth-century poet, in which he recounts discovering a six hundred-year-old manuscript, written in the hand of Dōgen, the founder of the Sōtō school of Zen in Japan. Ryōkan admits to being so moved that his tears fell on the worn page. Ashamed that he’d marred the manuscript, he put it back where he found it and told the others it was caught in the rain.

Before this, I hadn’t heard of Dōgen, but Ryōkan’s poem compelled me to “meet” him. Likewise, it was hearing the Miles Davis version of John Lewis’s song “Django” that moved me to want to “meet” Django Reinhardt and his music.

Like Miles Davis, Django Reinhardt was an astounding innovator. He redefined jazz guitar in the 1930s with complex, fiery solos that were unprecedented. Born in 1910 in France, Jean Reinhardt, whose gypsy name Django means I awake, lived in a caravan. By the time he was five, his father had abandoned the family. Django spent most of his youth in gypsy encampments close to Paris, playing the violin by ear. He became fascinated with the banjo and by twelve was a precocious professional. By fourteen, he was a star. But at the age of eighteen, he was maimed and almost killed in a caravan fire. His left leg and hand were horribly burned. The third and fourth fingers of his left hand had to be burned again with silver nitrate, so they could heal and be usable. The burns on his leg were so bad that doctors wanted to amputate it. Reinhardt refused the surgery. He left the hospital a short time later and within a year was able to walk with the aid of a cane.

Django Reinhardt playing the guitar.

Django Reinhardt. Photo by William Gottlieb.

During a painful rehabilitation, he found it almost impossible to play the banjo. His brother Joseph bought him a guitar. Forced to try different things in order to go on, Django relearned his craft in a completely new way. He played all his guitar solos with only two fingers, forming new chords. As Reinhardt biographer Michael Dregni says:

Instead of playing scales and arpeggios horizontally across the fretboard, as was the norm, he searched out fingerings that ran vertically up and down the frets, as they were easier to play with just two fingers. He created new chord forms. . . . He pushed his paralyzed fingers to grip the guitar as well. . . . Employing these chord forms, he began to craft [an unprecedented and] fluent vocabulary [on the guitar].

Would Django Reinhardt have discovered a new way to play jazz guitar, if he hadn’t been transformed in that fire? Would Claude Monet have discovered his masterful Water Lilies, if his vision hadn’t been undone by the onset of cataracts? Would Beethoven have discovered the Ninth Symphony, if his deafness hadn’t opened him to the deepest music of all, blossoming out of silence? Perhaps all this would have happened anyway, in a different manner, at a different pace.....

Often, when we think we’re building one thing, we’re building another, or we’re the ones being built. When we think we’re giving one thing, we’re often giving another, or we’re the ones being given to. When we think we’re enduring one thing, we’re often being undone by life into the birth of a gift we’ve been carrying for just this opening. The point is, we’re challenged to follow our heart beyond our intentions in order to find our quiet destiny.

Posted by on Wednesday, 28 September 2016 | | Comments (0)

Friday, 23 September 2016

Sanctuary - Parker Palmer

I've always loved the deeply intimate resonance, the sense of safety and nourishment, in the word "sanctuary." My wise age-mate Parker Palmer movingly captures its evolution, nuance and importance in his own life. "Sanctuary is wherever I find safe space to regain my bearings, reclaim my soul, heal my wounds, and return to the world as a wounded healer. It’s not merely about finding shelter from the storm: it’s about spiritual survival... [The sanctuary] I need may not be in a church, but in the silence, in the woods, in a friendship, in a poem, or in a song [like that of Carrie Newcomer in her album "The Beautiful Not Yet."]

Seeking Sanctuary in Our Own Sacred Spaces

by Parker J. Palmer

Parker PalmerWhen I was a kid, “sanctuary” meant only one thing. It was the big room with the stained glass windows and hard wooden benches where my family worshipped every Sunday. Church attendance was not optional for my sisters and me, so that sanctuary was where I learned to pray — pray that the service would end and God would release me back into the wild. I also learned that not all prayers are answered, no matter how ardent.

Today, after 77 years of life in a world that’s both astonishingly beautiful and horrifically cruel, “sanctuary” is as vital as breathing to me. Sometimes I find it in churches, monasteries, and other sites designated as sacred. But more often I find it in places sacred to my soul: in the natural world, in the company of a trustworthy friend, in solitary or shared silence, in the ambience of a good poem or good music.

Sanctuary is wherever I find safe space to regain my bearings, reclaim my soul, heal my wounds, and return to the world as a wounded healer. It’s not merely about finding shelter from the storm: it’s about spiritual survival. Today, seeking sanctuary is no more optional for me than church attendance was as a child.

We live in a culture of violence. Even if we’re not at daily risk of physical injury or death, as are so many in the gun-obsessed U.S., our culture relentlessly assaults our souls with noise, frenzy, consumerism, tribalism, homophobia, racism, and more. It’s common to become desensitized to these assaults. We “normalize” them in order to get on with our daily lives, disregarding our need for sanctuary as we do. But at times something happens that makes us hypersensitive to all that threatens our souls.

Three deep dives into clinical depression were such “somethings” for me. For long months, I lived in closed rooms with the shades pulled down. When a friend insisted that I get outside more, I said,

“I can’t. The world feels like it’s full of knives.”

In my fragile mental state, casual encounters felt perilous, and reading the news of the day made me feel utterly unfit for life in this world.

Depression made me exaggerate life’s dangers and underestimate my own resilience, of course. But recalling the bad old days when my world was “full of knives” reminds me that it’s easy to die the death of a thousand cultural cuts without even knowing we’re bleeding.

People have different ways of dealing with cultural violence. Some turn to escapism by, for example, embracing world-rejecting religious or political beliefs. But this can easily lead to deepening isolation, a siege mentality, and paranoia about how “those people” or “the government” are trying to control us and destroy our way of life. There’s a lot of that going around these days.

Others jump into the mosh pit, seeking wealth or power or notoriety, contributing to the world’s violence as they do. There’s a lot of that going around as well, despite endless warnings like the one Wordsworth famously issued two hundred years ago:

“The world is too much with us; late and soon,
Getting and spending, we lay waste our powers:
Little we see in Nature that is ours;
We have given our hearts away, a sordid boon!”

Others try to call our culture back to sanity and make the world a better place. But even they can get caught up in the violence of the very culture they want to change: we not only live in it, it lives in us. To quote Thomas Merton,

"There is a pervasive form of modern violence to which the idealist…most easily succumbs: activism and overwork. The rush and pressure of modern life are a form, perhaps the most common form, of its innate violence."

To allow oneself to be carried away by a multitude of conflicting concerns, to surrender to too many demands, to commit oneself to too many projects, to want to help everyone in everything is to succumb to violence.

The frenzy of the activist neutralizes his (or her) work… It destroys the fruitfulness of his (or her)…work, because it kills the root of inner wisdom which makes work fruitful.

Merton puts his finger on our deepest need: to protect and nurture the “root of inner wisdom” that makes work and life itself fruitful. Fed by the taproot some call the soul, we need neither to flee from the world, nor exploit it. Instead, we can love the world with all of its (and our) flaws by trying to live in a way that models life’s finest possibilities.

That kind of love is possible, I believe, only if we know when and where to seek sanctuary, reclaiming our souls in order to engage the world in life-giving ways. When service emerges from whatever kind of sanctuary nurtures the root of one’s inner wisdom, it’s much less likely to be distorted by the violence of activism and overwork. Once we understand that, we are moving toward the heart of nonviolence — the only way of being that has a chance to transcend and transform the violence of our culture.

I was reminded of this fact in March of 2011, when I went on the annual three-day Congressional Civil Rights Pilgrimage led by Rep. John Lewis. On the first day, we visited movement sites in Birmingham, Alabama; on the second day, in Montgomery; and on the third day — the 46th anniversary of “Bloody Sunday” — we marched across Selma’s Edmund Pettus Bridge with John Lewis once again in the lead, as he had been in 1965 at age 25.

image

Rep. John Lewis walks across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama.

During our three-day pilgrimage, two things struck me about the history we were revisiting. The first was the fact that so many young people were so well schooled in the disciplines of nonviolence that they were able to sustain ferocious attacks from sworn “public safety” officials without striking back. By refusing to succumb to the violence of our culture, they transformed a movement that might have become armed warfare into a moral witness that altered the lay and the law of the land.

The second was the fact that most of the Civil Rights sites we visited were sanctuaries like the one I sat in as a restless kid — sanctuaries in which generations of African Americans planted the seeds of the movement that flowered in the mid-20th century. I was especially moved by Brown Chapel AME Church in Selma. That’s where peaceful protestors prepared for the first march across the Edmund Pettus Bridge, and in which they sought refuge after being bloodied and broken on the other side.

As a person who aspires to live nonviolently — knowing I will forever fall short — I know I need sanctuary if I want loosen the grip of our culture’s violence on me. I also know that there are many Brown Chapels. The one I need may not be in a church, but in the silence, in the woods, in a friendship, in a poem, or in a song.

Posted by on Friday, 23 September 2016 | | Comments (0)

Tags: Parker Palmer, refuge, sanctuary

Monday, 19 September 2016

An American tragedy: why are millions of trees dying across the country?

DeadLiveOakInCAThe tragic combination of their beauty, their name and their death: the live oaks of California. The state has seen more than 66 million trees killed in the Sierra Nevada alone since 2010. It's a quiet crisis playing out in US forests as huge numbers of trees succumb to drought, disease, insects and wildfire – much of it driven by climate change.

 

 

 

 

 

From today's New York Times (Oliver Milman in Oahu and Alan Yuhas in San Francisco):

 

 

JB Friday hacked at a rain-sodden tree with a small axe, splitting open a part of the trunk. The wood was riven with dark stripes, signs of a mysterious disease that has ravaged the US’s only rainforests – and just one of the plagues that are devastating American forests across the west.

Friday, a forest ecologist at the University of Hawaii, started getting calls from concerned landowners in Puna, which is on the eastern tip of Hawaii’s big island, in 2010. Their seemingly ubiquitous ohi’a trees were dying at an astonishing rate. The leaves would turn yellow, then brown, over just a few weeks – a startling change for an evergreen tree.

“It was like popcorn – pop, pop, pop, pop, one tree after another,” Friday said. “At first people were shocked, now they are resigned. “It’s heartbreaking. This is the biggest threat to our native forests that any of us have seen. If this spreads across the whole island, it could collapse the whole native ecosystem.”

Almost six years later and nearly 50,000 acres of native forest on the big island are infected with rapid ohi’a death disease. Rumors abound as to its origin: did it emerge from Hawaii’s steaming volcanoes? A strange new insect? Scientists still aren’t sure of where it came from or how to treat it.

Lisa Keith, researcher in plant pathology at the US Department of Agriculture, said that when she analyzed the disease “right away Dutch elm disease popped into my head.” But this was unlike anything she, or anyone else, had ever dealt with.

“I’m not sure if there’s been anything else like this in the world,” she said. “The potential is there for major devastation.” Keith said the disease hadn’t yet spread to crops, like coffee, but it threatens a whole family of metrosideros trees and shrubs found mainly in the Pacific.

But the plight of the ohi’a is not unique - it’s part of a quiet crisis playing out in forests across America. Drought, disease, insects and wildfire are chewing up tens of millions of trees at an incredible pace, much of it driven by climate change.

Forestry officials and scientists are increasingly alarmed, and say the essential role of trees – providing clean water, locking up carbon and sheltering whole ecosystems – is being undermined on a grand scale.

In northern California, an invasive pathogen called Sudden Oak Death is infecting hundreds of different plants, from redwoods and ferns to backyard oaks and bay laurels. The disease is distantly related to the cause of the 19th-century Irish potato famine, and appears to have arrived with two “Typhoid Marys,” rhododendrons and bay laurels, said Dr. David Rizzo, of the University of California, Davis.

“We’re talking millions of trees killed, whole mountain sides dying,” Rizzo said.  

Despite its name, the pathogen slowly saps the life from oaks over the course of two to five years, turning them sickly brown. The disease spreads mostly through water, like rain splashing off an infected leaf on to a healthy neighbor. Rizzo said wind-driven rain could carry it miles at a time, and that it already ranged from the Oregon border down through the forests of Big Sur.

The pestilence appears to have arrived in the US through nursery plants in the 1980s, said Matteo Garbelotto, a professor at the University of California, Berkeley, who researches the genetics of the disease and trees that resist it. Garbelotto said researchers have found three distinct “subspecies” of the pathogen in the US – only one of which has escaped into the wild.

“There’s a bit of concern here that maybe we’re not doing enough to prevent introduction of other two lineages,” he said. Authorities have quarantined 15 counties to keep infected plants from leaving, but Garbelotto fears that authorities lack the resources to do more.

“It’s a little bit like talking about mosquito abatement and malaria,” Garbelotto said of efforts to protect some trees by isolating them. “You try to reduce the number of vectors, eliminate immediate neighbors, a bit like putting a mosquito net around the tree.”

Five years of drought in the west have not only starved trees of water but weakened their defenses and created conditions for “insect eruptions” across the US, said Diana Six, an entomologist at the University of Montana. Bark beetles and mountain pine beetles, usually held in check by wet winters, now have more time to breed and roam. The latter have already expanded their range from British Columbia across the Rockies, to the Yukon border and eastward, into jack pine forests that have never seen the bug.

The outbreak is “something like 10 times bigger than normal, I would argue a lot more than that,” Six said. “Basically a native insect is acting outside of the norm, because of climate change, and become an exotic in forests it’s never been before. We haven’t seen very good outcomes of exotics moving into native forests.”

Boosted by climate change, various beetles and the fungi they carry have already wiped out millions of acres of trees, and Six and Rizzo both warned of cascading effects. In the redwoods, Rizzo said, the loss of tanoaks and their relatives would strip away nut-producing species, leaving birds and mammals that rely on them without food. The loss of mountain pines, Six said, threatens grizzly bears and the critical snowpack that supplies water to life below.

 “There’s virtually nothing you can do to stop the beetles, either, unless they’ve killed everything and run out of food,” Six said. “Or unless the climate cools, and I don’t think anyone is expecting that anytime soon.”

In Hawaii, warming temperatures have helped spread four types of beetles that bore into ohi’a bark to feed. The beetles carry disease spore on their wings, in their guts and in the sawdust of burrows, spreading it from tree to tree.

“They are exploding around the world due to global warming,” he said. They appear unstoppable: spraying each tree with insecticide would be time-consuming and made futile by rain, and pheromone-laced traps also appear ineffective. The university’s arboretum has started collecting ohi’a seeds in the face of a doomsday scenario that was recently unimaginable for such a common tree.

Scientists in Keith’s lab have made some progress, finding that the fungal disease was part of the common ceratocystis family. It was probably imported to Hawaii by an ornamental plant, but a global DNA database drew a blank; this was an entirely new strain.

 “I would’ve thought that with the extensive information there, there would’ve been a match,” Keith said. “It’s a worry.”

The spores look golden under the microscope and give off a fruity smell. Once they grip a tree the fungus clogs up the vascular system that trees use to draw water upwards. Leaves die, then the tree itself.

If you slice right through an infected tree, you find a starburst of dark fungus at the core. “It’s like someone’s arteries filling up with plaque and then they keel over,” Friday said.

While research continues for a treatment, scientists’ current priority is containment. Movement of ohi’a between islands is prohibited, but with an uncertain source, there’s little else to do other than cut down infected trees and burn them.

In western valleys of dead trees, a few still stand unharmed. Six said genetic research has begun to try to understand why some survive the swarms of millions of insects. “The only thing that’s really going to help our forests move into the future with climate change is adaptation,” she said. “Forests need to actually adapt with genetic change.”

 

Posted by on Monday, 19 September 2016 | | Comments (0)

Sunday, 18 September 2016

The Recovery of the Sacred

     
Recovering the sacred is remembering something we've forgotten, something we may have hidden from ourselves. It is about uncovering and discovering the innate wholeness in ourselves and in the world. --Dr. Naomi Rachel Remen

 

The Recovery of the Sacred

--by Rachel Naomi Remen, MD, syndicated from context.org, Mar 23, 2012

 

Rachel Naomi Remen, MD, is co-founder and medical director of the Commonweal Cancer Help Program,  founder of The Institute for the Study of Health and Illness (ISHI) at Commonweal, and Clinical Professor of Family and Community Medicine at UCSF School of Medicine. ISHI is a training institute for health professionals who wish to serve people with life threatening illness and take a more relationship-centered approach to the practice and teaching of medicine. The institute's approach is based upon experience with over 600 people with cancer who have participated in Commonweal's programs and on Dr. Remen's 20-year experience counselling people with cancer and those who love them. In 2016, the Institute became part of the Wright State University Boonshoft School of Medicine and was renamed The Remen Institute for the Study of Health & Illness (RISHI).

In all that time, the Institute has provided education and support programs for health professionals who practice a medicine of service, human connection and compassionate healing. Dr. Remen's most well-known books include Kitchen Table Wisdom and My Grandfather's Blessing.

In addition to being a physician for 30 years, Dr Remen has been a patient of the medical system for 40 years. She has Crohn's disease and has had major surgery seven times.

"I suspect that the most basic and powerful way to connect to another person is to listen.  Just listen.  Perhaps the most important thing we ever give each other is our attention.  And especially if it's given from the heart.  When people are talking, there's no need to do anything but receive them.  Just take them in.  Listen to what they're saying.  Care about it.  Most times caring about it is even more important than understanding it.  Most of us don't value ourselves or our love enough to know this.  It has taken me a long time to believe in the power of simply saying, "I'm so sorry," when someone is in pain.  And meaning it."

 

Rachel Naomi Remen

The article below is an edited version of Dr. Remen's August 1993 keynote address to the 25th Convocation of The Association for Transpersonal Psychology:

 

The Recovery of the Sacred

 

 

Posted by on Sunday, 18 September 2016 | | Comments (0)

Thursday, 15 September 2016

Oliver Sacks on gratitude, living and dying

Maria Popova's extraordinarily gifted online journal,

Brain Pickings – An inventory of the meaningful life, is a wonderful weekly resource. This week, she reminded her readers, in the tribute below, that it's been just a little over a year since we lost Oliver Sacks, a man whose life I continue to treasure. I've written about him here on earlier occasions, and I urge readers of Reckonings to explore contemplatively the wisdom of Sacks's last writing, when he knew death was near.

 

Oliver Sacks

Oliver Sacks on Death, Destiny, and the Redemptive Radiance of a Life Fully Lived

by Maria Popova

“To lament that we shall not be alive a hundred years hence, is the same folly as to be sorry we were not alive a hundred years ago,” Montaigne observed in his sixteenth-century meditation on death and the art of living. “The greatest dignity to be found in death is the dignity of the life that preceded it,” the late surgeon and bioethicist Sherwin Nuland wrote half a millennium later in his foundational treatise on mortality.

I am yet to encounter a human being who embodied and enacted these difficult truths more wholeheartedly than Oliver Sacks (July 9, 1933–August 30, 2015).

He confronted death directly, with courageous curiosity and radiant lucidity, in one of his New York Times essays posthumously collected in the small, enormously life-affirming book Gratitude — that great parting gift which gave us Dr. Sacks’s warm wisdom on the measure of living and the dignity of dying, edited by his partner, the writer and photographer Bill Hayes, and his friend and assistant of thirty years, Kate Edgar.

Oliver Sacks by Bill Hayes

After learning of his terminal diagnosis, the irreplaceable Dr. Sacks peers into the depths of existence from the bittersweet platform of a long and, suddenly, immediately finite life:

I have been increasingly conscious, for the last 10 years or so, of deaths among my contemporaries. My generation is on the way out, and each death I have felt as an abruption, a tearing away of part of myself. There will be no one like us when we are gone, but then there is no one like anyone else, ever. When people die, they cannot be replaced. They leave holes that cannot be filled, for it is the fate — the genetic and neural fate — of every human being to be a unique individual, to find his own path, to live his own life, to die his own death.

As he faces the end of his own path — an end he had escaped narrowly decades earlier, when he saved his own life with literature and song — he writes:

I cannot pretend I am without fear. But my predominant feeling is one of gratitude. I have loved and been loved; I have been given much and I have given something in return; I have read and traveled and thought and written. I have had an intercourse with the world, the special intercourse of writers and readers.

Above all, I have been a sentient being, a thinking animal, on this beautiful planet, and that in itself has been an enormous privilege and adventure.

Complement the thoroughly transcendent Gratitude with Dr. Sacks on what his beloved aunt taught him about dying with dignity and courage, his enchanting recollection of his largehearted life, and this remembrance of him written the day of his death, then revisit John Updike on writing and death and this wonderful Danish children’s book about making sense of mortality.

 

Posted by on Thursday, 15 September 2016 | | Comments (0)

Sunday, 11 September 2016

Perserverence is willingness, not will - Tracy Cochran

Tracy Cochran's lovely reflections remind me of so much: my deep aspiring witness of and companionship with trees, my struggles and resolutions in finding my voice, my experience of the intimacy and infinite expansibility of sangha and true community, that is like concentric circles always still, always in graceful movement, the portal of humility and the path of reverence, gifts received and nourished by passing them on.

 

Redwood Path“If we could surrender to Earth’s intelligence, we would rise up rooted, like trees.”

―Rainer Maria Rilke

One day recently I woke up with no voice, just a breathy whisper. This is challenging under ordinary circumstances. But on this particular day it felt like catastrophe. I was scheduled to teach mindfulness meditation and give a talk at the Rubin Museum of Art in Manhattan. Still under the covers, I tried talking. Nothing, just air rushing out no matter how hard I pushed to make my vocal chords work.

Terrible images flashed before my eyes; faces looking up at me with dismay and incomprehension, people stampeding for the exits. Fear has a mind of its own. I am shy under the best of circumstances. Preparing for public speaking can feel like suiting up for battle. But in recent years, I have also developed Spasmodic Dysphonia, a rare voice disorder that can make my voice wax and wane. On good days, this can give my voice an interesting, husky quality. The last time I led meditation at the Rubin, someone said I sounded like the sultry movie star Anne Bancroft.

People have actually asked how long it took me to develop this gravelly, smoky voice, finding it soothing for meditation, maybe picturing lots of whisky and cigarettes. Yet on bad days, just before and after treatment, the voice is breathy and strangled. It is as if you are in one of those movies where you can see and hear people but they can’t see or hear you, as if you are a ghost or a captive whose shouts can’t be heard. In a culture in which words are everything, to be voiceless is also to be invisible. I also felt strangely defenseless.

“I can’t go on,” writes Samuel Beckett. “I’ll go on.” Naturally, I thought of cancelling. But the Rubin Museum event was long scheduled, and it was about something more than my sitting up on a stage talking and being entertaining. The weekly mindfulness meditation sessions at the Rubin offer people to sit and meditate surrounded by sacred art in the middle of the big city. Who was I to cancel? Besides, I was supposed to be talking about determination and perseverance. I decided I had show up. Even if I couldn’t be heard at all, I would show determination.

When most of us think of determination, we think first of imposing our will on the world, insisting on a particular outcome, our vision. Yet real determination appears when we keep going, surrendering what the ego wants, which is always to look good, to sound good, to win. Real perseverance is willingness, not will. Really determined people are willing to give up what the ego wants and to go on, no matter what is going on around them. Persevering does not mean being rigid and fixed, but flowing like water, willing to meet the conditions at hand yet never giving up.

I boarded the train, headed for a true unknown. Naturally, at times I was gripped with uncertainty. In those moments, I discovered how fear narrows the focus. When I shifted my attention away from my thoughts and projections about others to my own experience in the moment, my tunnel vision broadened and softened. My view became more generous. By myself on the train, practicing without witnesses, I experienced how giving space and acceptance to my fear brought courage and grounded me.

Things happen all the time in this world that can make you feel as if the ground is giving way beneath your feet. Things that you think are solid and unchanging are not. The body that seemed so reliable, the relationship you thought would last for life, the narrative about your life you took to be reality, everything is subject to change. What can we trust in such a world? It turns out we can trust our deeper wish to wake up and see just this. It turns out that at under the ego there is an earthier essence that wishes to be part of a larger world. Touching this earth allows us to open and be more aware.

At the Rubin I was met by kindness. A cup of tea was fetched. A powerful hand microphone was supplied. After the introduction, as I mounted the steps to the stage and took my seat, I kept the focus of attention on yourself that you can be selfless, only by focus on what is happening inside and outside you that you can be generous…practicing without witnesses, by giving space and acceptance to your fear, your grasping, your anger, you can be free to help others.

I encouraged people to use my breathy voice to listen as if the speaker was on her deathbed and about to impart the secret of life. The secret wasn’t in me but in the listening. The more closely we listen, the more we hear, especially the wordless aspiration and knowing in ourselves. All but one person stayed. Afterwards, more than one person assured me they could hear me very clearly. Partly, this was the excellent sound system. But it was also because the way they listened. More than one person told me they were more touched by my willingness to show up than by anything I might have said about determination under other circumstances.

In the great myth of the Buddha’s journey, there came a point when he is completely overwhelmed. As he sits meditating under the Bodhi tree, the devil Mara sends temptations to distract him from the wish of his deepest essence. Mara flashes images of the Buddha as a great leader, as a huge success in business with mountains of money, surrounded by beautiful women. He shows the Buddha that can make India great again if he would just give up his quest to awaken, and get up and do something. The Buddha will not move.

When temptation doesn’t work, Mara tries fear, conjuring visions of terrible armies howling for his blood. These armies are external and also internal, legions of anxieties and fears. But the Buddha does not flinch. Slowly, he reached down and touched the earth. The classical explanation is that he is asking the Earth itself to bear witness to his many life times of effort. Not his blinding brilliance or his unique talent, mind you, but h.is effort, his perseverance, his willingness to show up no matter what. His willingness to fail and fail again. “Ever tried. Ever failed,” writes Beckett. “No matter. Try again. Fail again. Fail better.” The Buddha understood what the Christian author G.K. Chesterton meant when he wrote, “Everything worth doing is worth doing badly. “

Touching the Earth symbolizes humility, coming down out of our thoughts, out of the busy hive of ego, to join the rest of life. The Latin word humus, the rich living earth, is related to the word humility. When difficulty arises, it creates a clearing in the deadening trance of habit. We remember that what really matters the things that we spend so much time thinking about every day. What matters is much more essential. Being alive, for example. Taking part in life, having a chance to give and receive in the most elemental ways, taking in the beauty of the world and giving back where we can.

At moments when the ground gives way beneath our feet, it’s good to remember the power of touching the earth, descending from our racing thoughts and fears to an awareness of the present moment. When words fail, we can sometimes discover a new voice and a new kind of determination. We can rise up rooted, like trees. ♦

 

Tracy Cochran is editorial director of Parabola.

Posted by on Sunday, 11 September 2016 | | Comments (0)

Tuesday, 06 September 2016

Creativity, Concentration and Poetry

The Effortless Effort of Creativity

--by Maria Popova, in dailygood.org, syndicated from brainpickings.org, Sep 06, 2016                                       Maria popova                         

“The poets (by which I mean all artists) are finally the only people who know the truth about us,” James Baldwin wrote in lamenting the artist’s struggle at a time “when something awful is happening to a civilization, when it ceases to produce poets, and, what is even more crucial, when it ceases in any way whatever to believe in the report that only the poets can make.” We no longer have Baldwin to awaken us to the gravest perils of our own era — one in which the poetic spirit isn’t merely neglected but is being forced to surrender at gunpoint. To produce poets, in this largest Baldwinian sense of creative seers of human truth, seems to be among the most urgent tasks of our time.

The mastery of that task is what the poet Jane Hirshfield examines in her 1997 essay collection Nine Gates: Entering the Mind of Poetry.

Defining poetry as “the clarification and magnification of being,” she writes: “Here, as elsewhere in life, attentiveness only deepens what it regards.” In the superb opening essay, titled “Poetry and the Mind of Concentration,” Hirshfield examines the nature of this clarified, magnified deepening of being — concentration as consecration — by probing its six main components: music, rhetoric, image, emotion, story, and voice. Although focused on the reading and writing of poetry, her insight ripples outward in widening circles (as Rilke might say) to encompass every kind of writing, all art, and even the art of living itself.

Hirshfield writes:

Jane HirshfieldEvery good poem begins in language awake to its own connections — language that hears itself and what is around it, sees itself and what is around it, looks back at those who look into its gaze and knows more perhaps even than we do about who we are, what we are. It begins, that is, in the mind and body of concentration.

By concentration, I mean a particular state of awareness: penetrating, unified, and focused, yet also permeable and open. This quality of consciousness, though not easily put into words, is instantly recognizable. Aldous Huxley described it as the moment the doors of perception open; James Joyce called it epiphany. The experience of concentration may be quietly physical — a simple, unexpected sense of deep accord between yourself and everything. It may come as the harvest of long looking and leave us, as it did Wordsworth, a mind thought “too deep for tears.” Within action, it is felt as a grace state: time slows and extends, and a person’s every movement and decision seem to partake of perfection. Concentration can also be placed into things — it radiates undimmed from Vermeer’s paintings, from the small marble figure of a lyre-player from ancient Greece, from a Chinese three-footed bowl — and into musical notes, words, ideas. In the wholeheartedness of concentration, world and self begin to cohere. With that state comes an enlarging: of what may be known, what may be felt, what may be done.

Considering the unparalleled pleasures of practicing familiar to all who endeavor in the “absorbing errand” of creative work, particularly to those who attain mastery, Hirshfield points to deliberate practice as an essential aspect of concentration — one that transcends mechanical skill and reaches into the psychological, even the spiritual:

Violinists practicing scales and dancers repeating the same movements over decades are not simply warming up or mechanically training their muscles. They are learning how to attend unswervingly, moment by moment, to themselves and their art; learning to come into steady presence, free from the distractions of interest or boredom.

With an eye to the obsessive daily routines and strange creative rituals of many writers, and to the state of intense focus in the creative act known as “flow,”Hirshfield explores the path to concentration:

Immersion in art itself can be the place of entry… Yet however it is brought into being, true concentration appears — paradoxically — at the moment willed effort drops away… At such moments, there may be some strong emotion present — a feeling of joy, or even grief — but as often, in deep concentration, the self disappears. We seem to fall utterly into the object of our attention, or else vanish into attentiveness itself.

This may explain why the creative is so often described as impersonal and beyond self, as if inspiration were literally what its etymology implies, something “breathed in.” We refer, however metaphorically, to the Muse, and speak of profound artistic discovery and revelation. And however much we may come to believe that “the real” is subjective and constructed, we still feel art is a path not just to beauty, but to truth: if “truth” is a chosen narrative, then new stories, new aesthetics, are also new truths.

A century after Rilke extolled the soul-expanding power of difficulty and urged us to “arrange our life according to that principle which counsels us that we must always hold to the difficult,” Hirshfield writes:

Difficulty itself may be a path toward concentration — expended effort weaves us into a task, and successful engagement, however laborious, becomes also a labor of love. The work of writing brings replenishment even to the writer dealing with painful subjects or working out formal problems, and there are times when suffering’s only open path is through an immersion in what is. The eighteenth-century Urdu poet Ghalib described the principle this way: “For the raindrop, joy is in entering the river — / Unbearable pain becomes its own cure.”

Echoing Nietzsche’s insistence that a full life requires embracing rather than running from difficulty and Alfred Kazin’s beautiful case for the reality-enlarging quality of contradiction, Hirshfield adds:

Difficulty then, whether of life or of craft, is not a hindrance to an artist. Sartre called genius “not a gift, but the way a person invents in desperate circumstances.” Just as geological pressure transforms ocean sediment into limestone, the pressure of an artist’s concentration goes into the making of any fully realized work. Much of beauty, both in art and in life, is a balancing of the lines of forward-flowing desire with those of resistance — a gnarled tree, the flow of a statue’s draped cloth. Through such tensions, physical or mental, the world in which we exist becomes itself. Great art, we might say, is thought that has been concentrated in just this way: honed and shaped by a silky attention brought to bear on the recalcitrant matter of earth and of life. We seek in art the elusive intensity by which it knows.

Hirshfield turns to the role of language in concentration and the role of concentration in language, in writing, in poetry itself:

Great sweeps of thought, emotion, and perception are compressed to forms the mind is able to hold — into images, sentences, and stories that serve as entrance tokens to large and often slippery realms of being… Words hold fast in the mind, seeded with the surplus of beauty and meaning that is concentration’s mark.

More than a century after William James asserted that “a purely disembodied human emotion is a nonentity” in his seminal theory of how our bodies affect our feelings, Hirshfield examines the dimensions of time and space in language through the focusing lens of the body:

Shaped language is strangely immortal, living in a meadowy freshness outside of time.

But it also lives in the moment, in us. Emotion, intellect, and physiology are inseparably connected in the links of a poem’s sound. It is difficult to feel intimacy while shouting, to rage in a low whisper, to skip and weep at the same time.

Well before scientists came to study how repetition beguiles the brain, Hirshfield considers the enchantment of rhythmic regularity. In a passage that calls to mind pioneering Harvard psychologist Jerome Bruner’s notion of “effective surprise” as the pillar of creativity, she describes the affective surprise at the heart of every great work of art:

A regular returning in one dimension can bring unexpected turns in another: hunting a rhyme, the mind falls on a wholly surprising idea. This balancing between expected and unforeseen, both in aesthetic and cognitive structures, is near the center of every work of art. Through the gate of concentration, defining yet open, both aspects enter.

Hirshfield examines the role of rhetoric as a gatekeeper of concentration:

Before we can concentrate easily, we need to know where we stand. This is the work of rhetoric… Traditionally defined as the art of choosing the words that will best convey the speaker’s intent, rhetoric’s concern is the precise and beautiful movement of mind in language.

In a sentiment of exceeding timeliness today — one that calls to mind Hannah Arendt’s masterwork on lying in politics and Aldous Huxley’s lamentation of our mistrust of sincerity — Hirshfield adds:

Americans distrust artful speech, believing that sincerity and deliberation cannot coexist… Romantic temperament … equates spontaneity and truth. But the word art is neighbor to artifice, and in human culture, as in the animal and vegetable worlds, desirability entails not only the impulse of the moment but also enchantment, exaggeration, rearrangement, and deception. We don’t find the fragrance of night-scented flowering tobacco or the display of a peacock’s tail insincere — by such ruses this world conducts its erotic business. To acknowledge rhetoric’s presence in the beauty of poems, or any other form of speech, is only to agree to what already is.

In another thought cast at poetry but ablaze with truth about all art and about life itself, Hirshfield observes:

To be aware of a poem’s effects … requires only our alert responsiveness, our presence to each shift in the currents of language with an answering shift in our being… at a level closer to daydream. But daydream with an added intensity: while writing, the mind moves between consciousness and the unconscious in the effortless effort of concentration. The result, if the poet’s intensity of attention is sufficient, will be a poem that brims with its own knowledge, water trembling as if miraculously above the edge of a cup. Such a poem will be perfect in the root sense of the word: “thoroughly done.”

Daydreaming is indeed an apt analogy, for the making of poetry — as, again, the making of all art — radiates from a communion of the conscious and the unconscious, a more wakeful counterpart to that “something nameless” which Mark Strand elegized in his sublime ode to dreams. Hirshfield captures this beautifully:

Making a poem is neither a wholly conscious activity nor an act of unconscious transcription — it is a way for new thinking and feeling to come into existence, a way in which disparate modes of meaning and being may join. This is why the process of revising a poem is no arbitrary tinkering, but a continued honing of the self at the deepest level.

This dreamlike aspect comes most fully alive in one of poetry’s great powers —phanopoeia, the making of images. Hirshfield writes of the poetic image:

The deepest of image’s meanings is its recognition of our continuity with the rest of existence: within a good image, outer and subjective worlds illuminate one another, break bread together, converse. In this way, image increases both vision and what is seen. Keeping one foot braced in the physical and the other in the realm of inner experience, image enlivens both.

But in bridging inner reality with the outer world, Hirshfield argues, this halfway house of transcendence brings home something even larger, even more monumental:

Poetry moves consciousness toward empathy.

Intelligence and receptivity are connected — human meaning is made by seeing what is… The outer world can be transformed by a subjectively infused vision; inner event placed into the language of the physical takes on an equally mysterious addition.

A powerful poetic image, Hirshfield suggests, both wrests truth out of reality and confers truth upon it:

In a good image, something previously unformulated (in the most literal sense) comes into the realm of the expressed. Without precisely this image, we feel, the world’s store of truth would be diminished; and conversely, when a writer brings into language a new image that is fully right, what is knowable of existence expands.

[…]

Thinking within the fields of image, the mind crosses also into the knowledge the unconscious holds — into the shape-shifting wisdom of dream. Poetic concentration allows us to bring the dream-mind’s compression, displacement, wit, depth, and surprise into our waking minds. It is within dreamlife we first learn to read rain as grief, or the may that a turtle’s walking may speak of containment and an awkward, impeccable fortitude.

But the aspect of concentration perhaps most widely relevant beyond poetry is that of narrative — our supreme hedge against the entropy of existence. Hirshfield writes:

Storytelling, like rhetoric, pulls us in through the cognitive mind as much as through the emotions. It answers both our curiosity and our longing for shapely forms: our profound desire to know what happens, and our persistent hope that what happens will somehow make sense. Narrative instructs us in both these hungers and their satisfaction, teaching us to perceive and to relish the arc of moments and the arc of lives. If shapeliness is an illusion, it is one we require — it shields against arbitrariness and against chaos’s companion, despair. And story, like all the forms of concentration, connects. It brings us to a deepened coherence with the world of others and also within the many levels of the self.

[…]

Story remains a basic human path toward the discovery and ordering of meaning and beauty.

Echoing Ursula K. Le Guin’s abiding wisdom on how imaginative storytelling expands our repertoire of possibilities, Hirshfield adds:

Story, at its best, becomes a canvas to which the reader as well as the writer must bring the full range of memory, intellect, and imaginative response. The best stories are almost mythlike in their ability to support alternative readings, different conclusions.

[…]

Narrative carries the knowledge of our alteration through the shifting currents of circumstance and time.

Narrative’s essential counterpart is voice — the waveform of the soul in writing. Hirshfield writes:

A person’s heard voice is replete with information. So it is with the voice of a poem.

[…]

Voice … is the body language of a poem — the part that cannot help but reveal what it is. Everything that has gone into making us who we are is held there. Yet we also speak of writers “finding their voice.” The phrase is both meaningful and odd, a perennial puzzle: how can we “find” what we already use? The answer lies, paradoxically, in the quality of listening that accompanies self-aware speech: singers, to stay in tune, must hear not only the orchestral music they sing with, but also themselves. Similarly, writers who have “found a voice” are those whose ears turn at once inward and outward, both toward their own nature, thought patterns, and rhythms, and toward those of the culture at large.

In the essay’s closing passages, Hirshfield once again captures a central truth about poetry that sets free a larger truth about life itself — about the limits of attention, about the relationship between what is known and what is knowable, about the nature of transformation, about the perennial incompleteness of being. She writes:

No matter how carefully we read or how much attention we bring to bear, a good poem can never be completely entered, completely known. If it is the harvest of true concentration, it will know more than can be said in any other way. And because it thinks by music and image, by story and passion and voice, poetry can do what other forms of thinking cannot: approximate the actual flavor of life, in which subjective and objective become one, in which conceptual mind and the inexpressible presence of things become one.

Letting this wideness of being into ourselves, as readers or as writers, while staying close to the words themselves, we begin to find in poems a way of entering both language and being on their own terms. Poetry leads us into the self, but also away from it. Transparency is both capacious and focused. Free to turn inward and outward, free to remain still and wondering amid the mysteries of mind and world, we arrive, for a moment, at a kind of fullness that overspills into everything. One breath taken completely; one poem, fully written, fully read — in such a moment, anything can happen. The pressed oil of words can blaze up into music, into image, into the heart and mind’s knowledge. The lit and shadowed placed within us can be warmed.

Nine Gates: Entering the Mind of Poetry is a small but immensely largehearted book, replete with radiant wisdom on the creative act of composing a life, in poetry or in pulse. Complement it with Hirshfield’s beautiful ode to the leap day, then revisit Mary Oliver on what attention really means, Elizabeth Alexander on what poetry does for the human spirit, and great writers’ collected wisdom on the craft.

Posted by on Tuesday, 06 September 2016 | | Comments (0)

Tags: art, beauty, concentration, consciousness, consecration, contradiction, daydream, difficulty, dream, emotion, empathy, epiphany, flow, grace, image, insight, inspiration, intensity, language, music, narrative, pain, perception, poetry, practice, repetition, revelation, rhetoric, soul, story, truth, unconscious, voice

Monday, 05 September 2016

Memento Mori

As readers of Reckonings will know, I've begun to mix new journal entries with reconsidered return to writing completed and added to Reckonings a decade or more ago, seeing if and how my perspectives have grown, shifted or stayed more or less the same in the years between.

In this instance I have to return a little farther, to the publication of my book, A Love in Shadow (W.W. Norton, 1978), and really to the time of its conception and composition, now about 40 years ago. At that time I had completed my studies and practicum work and received my Ph.D. as a developmental and clinical psychologist. I felt I was finally ready for a project I'd long contemplated and to which I'd given much thought and renewed feeling during my early adulthood: a book about my mother and father, the extraordinarily different families and personal histories from which they came, and the character of their marriage and parenthood.

I had persuaded myself to tell their stories as truthfully as I could, and to venture as modestly as possible into the realm of autobiography. It was only in the months and early years after A Love in Shadow was published that I slowly came to realize the evasiveness and avoidance of that choice. I could write about them, their experience of themselves and each other, how they were experienced by other family members, friends and colleagues. But how on earth could I have convinced myself that my own experience of them as my parents−the memories of them I'd so painstakingly recovered in my preparation for life as a psychologist−how on earth could I imagine that my richly remembered life with them would not make for a more accurate portrait?

The decision wasn't wholly without reason. I was aware of how badly a grown child could wishfully or maliciously misconstrue his parents. Two of my mother's brothers had done so often enough that one had to read their books with great care to understand the place of personal nuance in their books about their parents, Franklin and Eleanor Roosevelt; not to mention more egregious examples of distortion like Christina Crawford's biography of her mother, the actress Joan Crawford, in Mommie Dearest (1978). (Although to be fair, I hadn't read Mommie Dearest or read its reviews when conceiving or composing my book, since Mommie Dearest was published the same year as was A Love in Shadow.) Still, neither my publisher nor any but one of those who reviewed A Love in Shadow took me to task for ignoring or underplaying my own memories of my parents. That one perspicacious reviewer was Geoffrey Wolff, who in The New Republic recognized the fault line in my choice: in revealing little of my own experience, my memories of my own childhood with (and without) my parents, I revealed less of them. He called his review "Portrait of the Artist, Unfinished."

The brief essay below, then, was an experiment in remediation, a rebalancing of a chapter of my personal book. I write now, as I did then, particularly for my children and now grandchildren and great-grandchildren, that they may know better a part of their own histories. Each of those four children, now adults, three of the four with children of their own, one already a grandmother, have occasionally asked me for memories of my parents, particularly of the grandfather they never knew, my father John Boettiger, who died a suicide when I was eleven, gave up as a young adult his first given name, Clarence, and agreed with my mother Anna to give me the middle name Roosevelt, her family name. But for him, I've always somehow known it was also to distinguish his name from mine, for reasons that will become clear in the writing that follows.

What remains below is part of my truth, my story, even as I have inevitably reshaped it through the years, even as it has become difficult to separate the real memories, the later from the earlier, the stories of others from my own, from the photographs and home movies into which I poured myself with such yearning. For those reasons and others of which I speak here, the first John Boettiger must always be the father I hardly knew. My children only knew him through the fragments of my telling, and have sometimes wondered about his shadowed gifts to me, and through me, to themselves. I did not write or speak much of my loss of him when my children were young. My own memories now, at age 77, continue to play their tricks, so if I make a few changes in what follows, I'll take care, check them twice. Some, inevitably, will have gone, so the words of midlife will stand.

 

                                     MEMENTO MORI

                                   "The port from which I set out was the port of my loneliness."

                                                                            - Henry James

My parents met in the summer of 1932, a star reporter for the indelibly Republican Chicago Tribune and the daughter of the JB+ARBgovernor of New York about to become the Democratic nominee for president of the United States. They were often together on the campaign train in the autumn of 1932, and were obviously in love to those who had eyes to see. Both were married to others at the time, though separated from their spouses. On that train they were not successful in hiding their liaison from the press corps of which my father was a member. Had the story of their affair broken, it is just conceivable that the campaign, and perhaps the course of history, would have taken a lurch. Or so, much later, I liked and feared to imagine.

Fdr w: FDR III and JRBJohn Boettiger's covering the campaign for the Tribune was his first real venture out of Chicago where his immigrant working class grandparents had settled 70 years before. He had taught himself to write, and worked up the ladder of apprenticeship to become one of the Tribune’s senior reporters. Anna Eleanor Roosevelt, my mother, was the eldest child and only daughter of Franklin and Eleanor Roosevelt, who traced their patrician American lineage well over 100 years before the War of Independence. That family history already included one distinguished American president (my grandmother's uncle Theodore), and was about to include another whose impact on this nation and the world would be even greater. My parents married in the Roosevelt family townhouse on East 65th Street. My Roosevelt grandparents came to know my father well. My grandmother loved him. "There was one young reporter I had come to know fairly well.... He had travelled up and down from Hyde Park for week ends and had been on the campaign trips. His name was John Boettiger, and he was later to marry our daughter and to become one of the people for whom I have a very special and personal feeling. I used to tease my daughter by saying that I knew John before she knew him."

I was born in Seattle, Washington, on March 30, 1939, toward the end of my grandfather’s second term as president, and as ER, ARB, JRBthe world was about to go to hell. My grandmother Eleanor, who was in later years to become my most significant mentor, held her daughter’s hand during the hardest part of my difficult delivery, and very likely sat quietly knitting during the rest. My father’s politics (to the limited extent he had any in 1932) had undergone a sea change, as had his modest Middle Western life. The family−Anna, John, and Anna's two children from her first marriage−moved to the West Coast in 1936, when my father became publisher of The Seattle Post-Intelligencer (known familiarly as the PI), then one of that city’s two daily newspapers. My mother first edited the paper’s women’s section and, by 1940, growing in her skill and familiarity with the newspaper world, became associate editor.

The PI was part of the empire of William Randolph Hearst, a colorful, consistent, vocal opponent of FDR; but there was less irony in that fact than one might think. The paper was in deep and manifold trouble, losing ground precipitously to its locally-owned competition, The Seattle Times. Hearst had made a characteristically shrewd deal in 1936 when, despite his editorial fulminations, Franklin Roosevelt was re-elected in one of the great landslides of American history. Putting his paper into competent hands which also belonged to the Pacific Northwest’s resident Roosevelts could be simultaneously a reconciliatory gesture toward a newly empowered FDR and a good business decision. The only piece of the contract that must have rankled was his grant of editorial freedom to his new publisher.

My parents were a graceful and glamorous couple, absorbed in each other, in the challenges of their work and in the social demands of their notoriety. They were loving parents, but inevitably, in that time and swirl, I lived more with my nurse Marian, a housekeeping couple, Katy and Ivan, and Secret Service agents whose names I still remember and whose companionship I treasured. I loved and needed my parents, but I did not have much of them, and their absence, their bewildering comings and goings, loomed large in my world. My mother was aware of my loneliness. On one occasion when I was three, my mother wrote to her own mother, “Johnny look[ed] up at me most wistfully…and ask[ed]: ‘Is Mummy going to stay in this house for just a little while?’ I almost wept because we had to leave for Spokane that same evening!”

My father was tall, energetic, a public speaker with a decided platform presence and a clear, articulate, resonant voice. His romanticism, drawn as I later found from his richly expressive family, lent him an attractive verve in his public life. As Richard Neuberger (later a fine Senator from Oregon) noted at the time in an admiring Saturday Evening Post portrait, “he might be a Roosevelt born instead of a member of the family by marriage.” No one but his wife knew clearly of his lifelong struggle with depression that ran like a deep red line through his personal history, nor of the ways in which that struggle accelerated, threatened to break the bonds of his determined self-control, with his new prominence and sense of responsibility as one of the nation’s first family.

My mother Anna was six years younger than her husband—thirty when they moved to Seattle as newlyweds. Vivacious and beautiful, tall, long-waisted and slim, of independent and lively mind, she still harbored a sense of insecurity from childhood.  She had something of the chiseled fine-featured face of her father when he was younger, as well as his open, broad humor. As much in love with her new husband as he with her, she was more realistic, insightful and cautious. She wanted success for him, was a willing partner in his ambitions, but was by nature more of a private person, more worried on his behalf than she was able to act upon, fearing his anger and disappointment.  A woman of her time, she could deflate his sometime air of self-importance, but found it difficult to say no, to confront him directly when her judgment differed from his. She knew better than he that life in the Roosevelt clan was often enough something other than the field of roses from which its Dutch name derived.

As I've said, my parents gave me his name—with the addition of a Roosevelt middle name to recognize its prominence in our lives, and so that I would not be John Boettiger, Jr. For my father, it was a heartfelt wish shadowed by deep self-doubt about his capacity to be a parent. There is a photograph of him lying happily on the floor holding me aloft in his hands. I still have a copy, inscribed to his father Adam, the grandfather I never knew: “To my dear old Dad, with a hope I’ll do as well for my Johnny as you always did for yours.” His father died in May of 1940, never having seen his son’s only child.

My father’s hope was real. He tried in those early years of my life, before being swept away in the vortices of ambition, depression and world war, tried and in some tenuous but real measure succeeded. I am no stranger to his fear or his depression, but I also recognize how much of my own capacity for warmth and devotion, for hard work and playfulness, are his gifts, how much my love—and my romanticism—owe to his.

Judging from the photographs and home movies of the time, I was a lively and venturesome infant. I made my first cross-country trip by train at eight months, when our family returned for Christmas to The White House. There is a picture of the assembled Roosevelt family in which my willingness to pose was overcome by my urge to explore. I was christened at The White House on Sunday afternoon, December 31, 1939.

Sis,Buzz,ER,JRBFrom the mist of those earliest four years of my life, before my father left for the war, I can draw from my memory only these fragments, shadows of his presence. After waking from a bad dream in the middle of the night—was it only once or more often?—I walked down the hall and lay in front of my parents’ closed bedroom door, afraid to knock or go in, even to call out. I remember his black tar soap in a tin and the sweet tasting bright pink medicine (Pepto-Bismol) he poured from its bottle into a tablespoon. I have returned most often to a memory of the rough feel and musty smell of his tweed jacket against my cheek.

Although he was not of an age to be drafted (born in 1900, he was 41 when the Japanese bombed Pearl Harbor and the U.S. entered World War II), my father felt the need to volunteer. Compelled most by his wish for the respect of his father-in-law, the Commander-in-Chief, and by my four Roosevelt uncles’ decisions to enter the service, he left us in 1943 for North Africa. My mother and I moved into The White House, where she served for the last two years of her father’s life as his personal assistant. They adored each other, and were thoroughly at home and relaxed together. For her it was the realization of a dream to be that close to her father, needed and relied upon. She accompanied him to the Yalta Conference in early 1945, shortly before his death.

My mother made a difficult decision to welcome one secret guest to The White House: Lucy Mercer Rutherfurd, the woman with whom my grandfather had had an affair thirty years before. Lucy became again, in the early 1940s, one of a small group of women who put my grandfather wholly at ease—his cousins Margaret (Daisy) Suckley and Laura Delano were others, as was Princess Martha of Norway, and his secretary Missy LeHand. My grandparents shared a devotion to each other and mutual admiration, but my grandmother had her own compassionate political agenda—enormously useful to FDR but not often offered or received with comfort.

My own life in The White House seemed, in retrospect, a wondrous adventure for a small boy: playing on the floor of the Franklin D. Roosevelt copyOval Office with toys my grandfather kept on his desk, roughhousing with him on his bed in the mornings, swimming with and being dunked by him in the White House pool, commandeering the self-service elevator, watching cartoons in the theater alone like a young Cecil B. DeMille, accompanying The White House guards with a uniform like theirs and a toy rifle on my shoulder, even being visited once by the Lone Ranger and riding with him on the great horse Silver. My mother slept in the Lincoln Bedroom, and I in what had been a large dressing room next door.

But on balance it was a lonely time. My father was gone and my mother preoccupied with her work. The nurses and servants, however kind, were too numerous now for me to find in them real companionship, and I had no peers with whom to play in the vast space of the third floor I had virtually to myself. Many years later I found a snapshot, no doubt taken by one of my caretakers. I am standing, solemn and alone, on the south lawn of The White House, in a fountain drained of water.


Family Christmas 1944Whether or not with a premonition of the illness that would soon take his life, PaPa—as we knew my grandfather—wanted as many of his family as possible with him for the Christmas of 1944. In the family photo taken on that occasion, he sits with two of my young cousins on his knees, the rest of us gathered around him. He is smiling, proud, full of his old élan, in stark contrast to the pictures of him taken when he returned exhausted, drawn and gray from the Yalta Conference with Stalin and Churchill a scant nine weeks later. In that iconic Christmas picture I am in the middle of the front row with a small music box in my hands.

In early 1945 I was hospitalized at the Bethesda Naval Hospital with a persistent staphylococcus infection in my throat. My mother wanted to accompany her father while he recuperated at his retreat home in Warm Springs, Georgia, but she stayed in Washington to be with me. I vividly remember the evening of April 12, 1945—what American alive then does not? The small bedside radio in my hospital room was on, and I heard the announcement that the president had died. I could not connect the news with my shining, ebullient, larger than life PaPa. A nurse ran into the room to turn the radio off. Soon after, my mother came in to tell me the news, and it began slowly to seep into my heart and mind.

My father’s service in the war had taken him from North Africa to Sicily, Italy, Germany, and finally home again to the Pentagon. I still have in my top dresser drawer the Legion of Merit medal he was awarded and, somewhere, the citation and a picture of the ceremony. He wrote me letters that I asked my mother to read to me over and over again. They included serial hair-raising tales of a four-year-old Arab boy named Mohammed. My mother wrote him that at first I was jealous "and wanted to know if you would bring Mohammed home with you or give him back to his parents before you came." When the war was over, we returned for a year to our home in Seattle. But Hearst’s need for my father had expired with the end of the Roosevelt era, and he was not inclined to sell what had become again a thriving newspaper. My parents embarked upon one last, desperate, and as it turned out, tragic adventure.

ARB+JBBorrowing heavily, in effect mortgaging their future, still somehow hopeful that the Roosevelt magic would carry them through, they built from scratch a liberal Democratic newspaper, christened The Arizona Times, in the rock-ribbed Republican city of Phoenix. The Times’s solidly established and conservative competition, The Arizona Republic and The Phoenix Gazette, were owned by Gene Pulliam, a vigorous, canny and reactionary entrepreneur whose pockets were substantially deeper than those of my parents.

The infant Arizona Times was soon on the rocks, and with it my parents’ marriage. My father’s depression became more and more destructive, and our home took on, for me, an increasingly fearful undertone. The rambling stucco and tile-roofed house was shaped, perhaps appropriately, like a motel, with two small bedroom suites extending from each side of a central kitchen, dining and living room: an easy place in which to feel alone and afraid at night.

When they were home, my mother and father would come to say goodnight and listen to me say my prayers. I feared the words "If I should die before I wake, I pray the Lord my soul to take," so my father changed them to "Guard and keep me through the night, and wake me with the morning light." My last question of them before they left my room was always, "Where are you going to be?"

My mother was aware that the depression against which my father had fought longer than he could remember was overwhelming him. He refused treatment, and at that time there may have been none that would have truly returned him to himself. As a child will, I sensed darkness descending. I experienced night terrors and the humiliation of renewed bed wetting. I remember lighting a fire in the dry grass of a corral beside the house. One side of the bam was scorched before the fire was extinguished, and I could not bear to tell my parents what I had done.

My mother was increasingly frightened of his erratic outbursts of anger, his black moods and pervasive sense of defeat, and the bitterness of their arguments. She even bought a pistol for herself. She wanted to make a last-ditch effort to save The Times; but for him it was all over. She begged him repeatedly to undertake psychiatric treatment; he continued to refuse. Love and death still struggled in his romantic soul, but the wish to die was growing stronger. Finally, at the end of 1947, she asked my father to leave. The marriage was over. Weeks later, she was told by a colleague and friend at The Times that he had been seeing another woman during their last year together. “Anna dear, we didn’t dare tell you.”

The hurt of knowing was compounded by the knowledge that others had known and kept his affair from her. She had said to herself twenty-four years before, when Eleanor confided the pain of her experience of Franklin’s love affair with Lucy Mercer, “here I was growing up, and probably going to get married and have a family, and was this something that I was going to have to face?.... I think I was probably putting myself a little fearfully into Mother’s shoes.”


Of the brief remainder of my father’s life I remember very little. He took me during the summer of 1948 to two dude ranches in Arizona. I recall the land—forest and desert—and fearful moments, like snapshots in my mind: the crack and jump of a pistol he tried to teach me to use; falling from a horse; standing on a stump holding a bucket of slop, surrounded by hungry pigs; a tarantula crawling next to a swimming pool; waking in our cabin at night to the sound (I assumed) of an intruder, afraid to call for help. But of my father's literal presence in that time I remember nothing.

Fear, longing, anger, bewilderment: all must have melded in those years after he left us. Packages came from FAO Schwarz at Christmas and on my birthday, and postcards from "Your devoted Pops." I was guarded, shut away. My mother and I did not speak of him: she was waiting for me, I for her. She struggled with a large burden of debt from The Times’s failure, and needed to work.


I have sought especially a memory of him on his last visit with me in Los Angeles, just weeks before his death. I recall an observatory we visited on Mt. Wilson, the rental car he drove, a maroon Ford with a dent in the front fender on the driver's side. I even have a picture of the two of us together. It was taken in one of those little booths in which we fed coins and sat close together. Our heads are touching. I think our eyes look alike. My dimpled smile seems less my own than a self-conscious imitation of his.

The live person who was my father vanished before I began to search my memory for him. Although he remarried in 1949, the last three years of my father’s life were those of a lost and wandering soul. The final and most desperate of his leave takings was his suicide on October 31, 1950. Unhinged by war and business failure, convinced of his uselessness, believing his life had become no more than his to take, wishing to offer some small benefit—his insurance policies—to me, he could not see the greater legacy of love lost. By then he was living in New York City, working without heart for a public relations firm. His wife Virginia, visiting friends in California, sent him a check shortly before his death. He returned it with the words “I love you” written across the front.

By the autumn of 1950, living in the Weylin Hotel on 54th Street, he was determined to die. He tried first with an overdose of sleeping pills, and failed. Again refusing hospitalization and psychiatric treatment, he agreed to have a young male nurse, Joseph Payne, stay with him in his seventh-floor room. The two of them talked intermittently through the night of October 30th. In response to my father’s request for fresh air, the nurse cautiously opened the window and stayed alert. At dawn, my father threw back the bed covers and moved toward the window. Payne grabbed him by the arms. “Joe,” he said, “let go of me. Goodbye and be a good kid.” Half out of the window, Payne had no choice. “I had to let go or go along too. I watched him go down. He landed on the curb on the 54th Street side. It was horrible.”

My father was fifty years old. I was eleven.  Many years later I leaned out of the window from which he jumped, imagining the impact on the sidewalk below. The news of his death came to my mother by telephone in the small home she and I shared in Berkeley, California. I remember the phone ringing, my mother speaking. I could not hear her words clearly, but I somehow knew. I remember her sitting on my bed to explain; but—eyes that would not see, ears that would not hear—I had already created a world for myself in which not he, but some father and I, continued to live. (At a similar age—she was almost nine—my grandmother Eleanor had done the same after the disappearance and death of her own self-destructive father, Elliott Roosevelt, the younger brother of my great-uncle Theodore. For us both, that imagination brought both self-healing and a lifelong vulnerability to depression.)

I had a paper route then, delivering a free shopping news. It was tedious, but as I walked, folding and throwing the papers, I remember talking with God. I knew that the voice might be my own or another’s, not His. So I agreed with myself that only He could say the word "altar." That was the sign of His authenticity. Later I was fired for dumping most of the papers in a hedge.

There was no funeral, no grave. My father had asked that his ashes be scattered over the mountains of Arizona which he had loved, and where we had last lived as a family. In 1953, after my mother had married again, I found an unmarked grave in a veterans' cemetery near our home and called it his. I also found, in my mother's files, a note he had left for me saying that it would be all right if I wanted to change my name to something other than Boettiger, as others had always found it awkward to say and spell. I ran away from home that day, but returned by nightfall. I was thirteen and frightened of the dark.

Years later my mother shared with me another note he left:

 

My dear Johnny,

Goodbye my son. I love you dearly. I have faith and pride in you. You will make a great and useful man.

I wish I could watch you grow.

I love you.

Pops

 

ERI shall never forget a gifted hour with Grandmère—my grandmother Eleanor—three years before her death in 1962, an hour wonderfully reflective of her spirit, her sensitivity and love. I was an undergraduate at Amherst College and lived with her in New York City and Hyde Park that summer. I came home late at night and found her in her study, the only light that of a small goose neck lamp above her desk and the dim coals of a fire in the grate. She was working her way through a pile of correspondence and listening to Gregorian chants on the phonograph. I’d earlier written an article on the United Nations, and had given it to her to read that morning.

When I came into her study, she got up from her desk and drew me over to the two comfortable chairs before the dying fire. She said she had read my essay and admired it. “Your writing,” she said, “reminds me of your father’s.” She went on to speak of him lovingly, telling me that he always began his letters to her, “Dear LL,” for Lovely Lady. She’d been amused and touched, and began to sign her replies to him with the same initials. She wished, deeply, that she could have done something to save my parents’ marriage, to prevent his death. It was nine years later, and the first time someone who loved me and loved him had spoken with me about him.

In the countryside of Vermont in my early twenties, I was driving a motor scooter and the greens of summer were lovely. I imagined he could see through my eyes, and I moved my head slowly like a camera panning, hoping the beauty would give him pleasure, wondering if he would know where I was. A therapist told me, when my children were young, that one day I would bury him. I thought that unlikely, but gradually, slowly, I have found my own peace. For years, until after the last of my four children was born, I lived with the experience of my father's death so powerfully marked in my consciousness that there was no room for his life, and not enough for my own or those I loved.

If I still bear some remnant of his violent death, it is more in my blood and brain than in my heart.

In the mid 1970s, I finally met and came to know his last wife Virginia as gifted and generous, a romantic like my father, herself burdened with manic depression. Our first contact was strangely fortuitous. I was on sabbatical leave from teaching, living in a house my wife and I had rebuilt on the Maine coast, starting to write A Love in Shadow. I was thirty-seven. I’d been to the F.D.R. Library in Hyde Park, and was full of knowledge of my mother’s family, the extended family I’d known as my own while growing up. I had virtually no documentary evidence of the Boettigers and my father’s early years. I didn’t even know his mother’s name.

One evening during those sabbatical months in Maine I received a telephone call. The voice I heard was quiet, ethereal: “Johnny? This is Virginia.” It took me a few moments to realize who she was, but I knew of no other Virginia who would call me Johnny. She told me she was living in Key Biscayne, and wanted to find me so that she could give me the cartons of my father’s papers that had been stored in a Phoenix warehouse for over twenty-five years. “Your father wanted you to have them when you were old enough to understand.” I came to realize that she still loved him deeply, but I never learned how she had determined that I was old enough.

I did not believe I would live beyond the age of fifty. As it was, when I was fifty, half-aware that it was the anniversary of his death, to the day, I found myself chairing a panel on suicide at the graduate school in which I taught, The California School of Professional Psychology. (One of my students had taken her own life the week before.) Emerging into the parking lot after that event, I was unexpectedly beset by excruciating pain. My wife drove me to the nearest hospital. I had a small and well embedded collection of kidney stones.

I have asked myself: could my father have survived the call of his own destruction, forgiven himself, found again the path he had lost, the path of his own life? That is, of course, a natural question for his son to ask, and it is unanswerable. Like all fathers and sons, his legacy lives in me, and I have lived beyond his years in ways I know and some I probably will never understand.

It has occurred to me that the way my father chose to die had everything to do with the way he had come to live: from very high up it is very far down. He knew where he was in Chicago as a reporter during the 1920s: on a beat, on the ground, at home. After that he rose, to heights of which he had not dreamed, and he never felt again truly at home, in himself or in the world. Would that he had heard, in those years of high flight, the Hasidic tale of Rabbi Zusya who, when he was an old man, said, “In the coming world they will not ask me: ‘Why were you not Moses?’ They will ask me: ‘Why were you not Zusya?’”

Posted by on Monday, 05 September 2016 | | Comments (0)

Tags: Anna Roosevelt, John Boettiger

Saturday, 03 September 2016

Future Plans - Kate Barnes

Future Plans


by Kate Barnes

 

When I am an old, old woman I may very well be
living all alone like many another before me
and I rather look forward to the day when I shall have
a tumbledown house on a hill top and behave
just as I wish to. No more need to be proud—
at the tag end of life one is at last allowed
to be answerable to no one. Then I shall wear
a shapeless felt hat clapped on over my white hair,
sneakers with holes for the toes, and a ragged dress.
My house shall be always in a deep-drifted mess,
my overgrown garden a jungle. I shall keep a crew
of cats and dogs, with perhaps a goat or two
for my agate-eyed familiars. And what delight
I shall take in the vagaries of day and night,
in the wind in the branches, in the rain on the roof!
I shall toss like an old leaf, weather-mad, without reproof.
I’ll wake when I please, and when I please I shall doze;
whatever I think, I shall say; and I suppose
that with such a habit of speech I’ll be let well alone
to mumble plain truth like an old dog with a bare bone.

 


"Future Plans" by Kate Barnes from Where the Deer Were. © David R. Godine, 1994

 

Posted by on Saturday, 03 September 2016 | | Comments (0)

Thursday, 01 September 2016

Laudate Si

Laudate Si means "Praise Be." My friend Betsey Crawford reminded me of that today in her lovely online journal, The Soul of the Earth, adding that "they are the opening words of each of the verses in Saint Francis’s beautiful Canticle to the Sun, and are also the title of Pope Francis’ 2015 encyclical defining the Catholic Church’s doctrines on the care of the earth." Betsey adds, "I recently discovered that September 1st has been chosen as the annual World Day of Prayer for the Care of Creation. To join in a day meant to contemplate the glories of creation, and our role in caring for them, I've interwoven some of Pope Francis’ words with pictures of the great luminous beauty of our world."

I invite you to linger with me in reading and seeing Betsey's journal today. I say linger because like most things of consequence−most things for which we truly care−it cannot be done quickly or as part of some multitasked collection. Depending on one's tradition, a better description is contemplative, meditative or prayerful.

Some years ago, a remarkable man who is both a contemplative and a physicist, Arthur Zajonc, wrote a short essay he called "Meditation and the Practice of Virtue," exploring the ethical foundations of a meditative life. He begins by sharing two observations. The first is drawn from the work of one of his own teachers, the Austrian philosopher Rudolph Steiner, who maintained that "humility is the portal through which the contemplative practitioner should enter into the practice of meditation." The second is drawn from Albert Schweitzer's journal of a boat trip through narrow creeks in Africa. Schweitzer had been seeking a common ground for ethics, when suddenly, "late on the third day, at the very moment when, at sunset, we were making our way through a herd of hippopotamuses, there flashed upon my mind, unforeseen and unsought, the phrase, 'Reverence for Life.' The iron door had yielded: the path in the thicket had become visible."

After sharing these two observations, Zajonc wrote, "Humility and reverence for life have become for me the portal and path into the meditative life."

He adds that three types of practices have been especially helpful in entering and cultivating the experiences of humility and reverence. The first is imagining and immersing oneself in the boundless beauty of nature. The second, not open to everyone, is prayer, "a way of redirecting ourselves away from the mundane to the essential dimensions of life." The third portal to humility and reverence, often more challenging, is to summon another person before us in our imagination, "and cultivate reverence before the mystery and preciousness of their being."

Having just written the above words, I interrupted this writing to walk to a class, where, as fortune or fate would have it, that third portal was beautifully illustrated in a short passage I had offered the class to read and discuss, an excerpt from Viktor Frankl's book, Man's Search for Meaning. Remembering his experience as a prisoner in a German concentration camp during World War II, Frankl describes a particular moment:

"We were at work in a trench. The dawn was grey around us; grey was the sky above; grey the snow in the pale light of dawn; grey the rags in which my fellow prisoners were clad, and grey their faces. I was again conversing silently with my wife, or perhaps I was struggling to find the reason for my sufferings, my slow dying. In a last violent protest against the hopelessness of imminent death, I sensed my spirit piercing through the enveloping gloom. I felt it transcend that hopeless, meaningless world, and from somewhere I heard a victorious 'Yes' in answer to my question of the existence of an ultimate purpose. At that moment a light was lit in a distant farmhouse, which stood on the horizon as if painted there, in the midst of the miserable grey of a dawning morning in Bavaria. 'Et lux in tenebris lucet' — and the light shineth in the darkness. For hours I stood hacking at the icy ground. The guard passed by, insulting me, and once again I communed with my beloved. More and more I felt that she was present, that she was with me; I had the feeling that I was able to touch her, able to stretch out my hand and grasp hers. The feeling was very strong: she was there. Then, at that very moment, a bird flew down silently and perched just in front of me, on the heap of soil which I had dug up from the ditch, and looked steadily at me."

 

 

 

Posted by on Thursday, 01 September 2016 | | Comments (0)

Tags: beauty, care, commune, contemplation, Frankl, humility, light, meditation, nature, path, portal, praise, prayer, reverence, soul, virtue, Zajonc

Tuesday, 30 August 2016

Turning III: Turning and Following

Prefatory note: In much of what I write below--in this post's continuation or "extended body"--I owe so much to my reading and re-reading of Stephen Mitchell's inspired reflections on Jesus's tale of the prodigal son (in his Jeffersonian Gospel According to Jesus Christ, Harper, 1993) that it's hard, in retrospect, to pick all his thinking, his examples and imagery, from my own. I hope I've given him sufficient credit in the text as well as here. In the interest of narrative continuity, I have chosen not to clutter that portion of the text with as many quotation marks as it technically deserves. The story at its heart belongs to him, to me, and to neither of us.

When I was eleven years old I had a beast of a paper route. It was the kind of beast that had red, predatory eyes even in the soft dawn of morning. I was folding and carrying on my bike and heaving toward peoples’ front porches a free shopping news filled from front to back with ads. That paper made up in weight for what it lacked in content. It was as if half the world had something to sell, and had chosen this particular paper to convey the news, in bold print and big colored pictures, to the other half of the world.

The bale of papers left on the corner for me to distribute was the size of a bale that might have been left for an elephant who hadn’t eaten in a week. And my route seemed to cover roughly the United States west of the Mississippi: including both the Sierras and the Rockies, if you can imagine them with tract houses cheek by cheek.

In short, if it had occurred to me to put my situation into church language—which it actually did, if you can believe it of a boy raised in a minimally observant Episcopal household—I didn’t exactly feel that I was doing God’s work.

I happened to notice one morning when my rebelliousness was reaching an intolerable pitch, that the truck which dropped off my elephantine bale of papers did so beside a long, tall and dense evergreen hedge. I realized that those six feet of dense evergreen provided adequate cover, in a large number of places, for bales even as big as mine. I convinced myself that I was doing virtually everyone a favor by depositing the bales in the hedge, and conveniently forgot that I was continuing to be paid for my labors. My freedom lasted about two weeks before somebody missed his shopping news, and I had to pull every waterlogged bale out of the hedge, and return my ill-gotten wages. My mother let me know that I was headed down the slippery slope to a life of crime.

But it’s the other part of my solution to this paper route from the Underworld that I want more to describe. Before I discovered the irresistible hedge—while I was still trudging my rounds—I began to talk with God. At least I assumed it was God, before I later reflected on how the whole misadventure concluded. These talks were not aloud. I was too shy for that. These were silent conversations in which I mostly put questions and waited for answers. I was old enough to realize that my active imagination may have been at work, so we agreed on a secret word that only He could speak.

I have tried, but I don’t remember much of the content of those talks, of that listening for the voice of God, that search, on ground I suppose as likely as any, for His Kingdom. I don’t think the talks had anything to do with my paper route. They touched upon the subject of fathers, present and absent (my own had died only a few months before), on fear in the nighttime, on anger and what only later I came to understand as forgiveness. I remember that we spoke of loneliness, and the kind of companionship one might experience even when one thought oneself alone. We spoke more than a little about Jesus, I think partly because I was preoccupied with fathers and sons, and because some of the stories of Jesus’s life, and the stories he told to others, had begun to exercise their mysterious hold on me.

It’s been a very long time since those talks, a lot of time for puzzlement, disbelief, interpretation—too much time for interpretation. I’ve come to think of much that I call interpretation as close kin to whatever it was that led me into that thicket of a hedge. I’ve never lost the love of asking questions, or listening for answers, or of Jesus’s stories.

I can talk and write more clearly now than I could at the age of eleven. For example, when I was eleven I was sure than God was a noun; now I’m more inclined to think of God as a verb, and the Kingdom of God as a path rather than a destination.

_____________________________

When Andrew and Peter first encountered Jesus, they asked him, “Rabbi, where are you going?”; and he answered, “Follow me.” That has always been for me one of the simplest, hardest and most moving exchanges in the Gospels. Andrew and Peter meant the question simply and literally enough. Jesus's response dramatically raised the stakes. There was no way to tell them where he was going.

There is another simple exchange: another touchingly straightforward question, and another answer that continues to echo long after it is spoken, maybe the essence of gospel, of the good news.

“....someone asked Jesus, ‘When will the kingdom of God come?’ [there’s the noun]
“Jesus said, ‘The kingdom of God will not come if you watch for it. Nor will anyone be able to say, ‘It is here’ or ‘It is there.’ For the kingdom of God is within you.” [listen: there’s the verb]

 

Rembrandt, The Prodigal Son

  Rembrandt-ProdigalThe Prodigal Son. Let me share a familiar story Jesus told, among the stories that help us to grasp what it is to follow. (There, of course, is the verb as well.) They are such familiar stories that it helps if you can read or listen to them as if you’ve never heard them before. So I’ll tell it just a little bit differently; though basically as Jesus did. Oh, and one other thing that is helpful in listening: Jesus doesn’t ask us to do this, but it seems consistent with learning to follow. Imagine, as you might with the characters in a dream, that you may be each of them, all of them, not only the one who first seems most familiar to you. It’s your dream, all of it. I think Jesus is saying that this story is our story: all of us, all of it.

Like Stephen Mitchell, I think this story is "one of the tenderest and most compassionate in all literature." It conveys both the heart of Jesus’s teaching, and the following for which he asks, which are one and the same.

Once there was a man who had two sons. And the younger one had ants in his pants. He said to his dad, ‘Father, let me have my share of the estate.’ So his father divided his property between his two sons. We’re not told how old the sons are, just that one is older than the other, that the younger asks for his share—no more, no less—and that the father lets go, effortlessly, without question or hesitation or equivocation, without conditions. That’s our first tip that he’s an unusual man, and an unusual father.

Not many days afterward, having turned his share of his inheritance into money, the younger son left and traveled to a distant country, and there he squandered all that inheritance in riotous living. He didn’t kill anyone, or join the Roman legion, or do heavy drugs, or anything else really bad; he just made a mess of his life and lost all his money. After he had spent it all, a severe famine arose in that country; and he was destitute. He went and hired himself out to a fellow in that country, who sent him to his farm to feed the pigs. And he longed to fill his belly with the husks that the pigs were eating, since no one would give him any food. Very few had any food to give, and those who did were afraid that the famine might catch up to them.                                            

Talk about feeling like a motherless child a long way from home! Cut off from any real connection with other people, reduced to taking care of pigs; even, in his desperation, longing to eat the pigs’ food. And there, at that moment, in the trough, in the sty, comes the start of a kind of turning, or metanoia. When we give in to how lost we are, when we abandon all our flotation devices, and sink like the stones or the husks we’ve become, to the bottom of our lostness, then we can begin to rise, to come to ourselves, to find our path.  I imagine you’ve heard it: “The only way out is in and through.”

I'll repeat what I wrote recently: The theme of turning or redemption is central to our Jewish−Christian tradition. The movement is that from life to death to rebirth. There are no short cuts: from one level of consciousness to a transition that is nothing short of death, thence to an experience of rebirth or renewal that is qualitatively other—larger, fuller—than the life one previously knew. One unity of being and purpose is broken, undone: the soul, in effect, impounded. It cannot be redeemed, or even held beyond its time, without becoming some poor, hapless shadow of itself. Let’s call that: half-way on this journey. Another, more traditional name for it is purgatory.

Back to the young son. “And when he came to himself [those are Jesus’s words], he said, ‘How many of my father’s hired men have more than enough to eat, while I am dying of hunger. I will get up [he’s been lying down with the pigs, remember] I will go to my father, and say to him, ‘Father, I have sinned against God and against you, and I am no longer worthy to be called your son. Let me be like one of your hired men.’ And he got up, and went to his father." As Mitchell puts it, he’s begun to come to clarity, to wake up to his truer self.

Jesus doesn’t tell us how long he had to hike, but you can bet it was a long way, and a painful journey, with lots of time to think more about his sorry adventures, lots of time to think about his family, lots of time to rehearse what he was going to say to his father, lots of time to feel shame.

Shame is usually a big part of coming to oneself, and it can be excruciating. (Like virtually all other feelings, there is useful shame and destructive shame.) T.S. Eliot writes about this time in “Ash Wednesday,” his special poem about turning: “This is the time of tension between dying and birth.”  And Eliot writes later of the experience of shame, in one of his Four Quartets called “Little Gidding”:

...the rending pain of re-enactment
Of all that you have done, and been; the shame
Of motives late revealed, and the awareness

Of things ill done and done to other’s harm
Which once you took for exercise of virtue.

So yes, a long trek, along a path this young man knew somewhere way back in his mind, but a path along which he was also slowly picking his way for the first time. He was suffering now, in this purgatorial stage, from a kind of blurred double vision: diplopia. He was like the man whose doctor said, “Read the chart.” And the man answered, “Which one?” He was like the person coming home from the pub seeing four yellow lines instead of two.

While he was still a long way off, his father saw him. His father had been looking all this time. He had, as we say, eyes to see and ears to hear, and he was moved with compassion. His father ran to him, and threw his arms around him, and kissed him. How do I put the beauty of that running and that hug and kiss? Safe to say that’s not what fathers commonly did in those days, nor often enough now. And his son said to him, ‘Father, I have sinned against God and against you, and I am no longer worthy to be called your son.’ The son is stunned: those are the same words he thought up while he was still lying in the pig sty, just beginning to wake up, and he doesn’t know his father’s been awake all the time.

But his father doesn’t even let him stutter out his last line. His father said to his servants, ‘Quick, bring out the best robe we have, and put it on him; and put a ring on his hand, and sandals on his feet. And bring the fatted calf, and kill it; and let us eat and make merry. For this son of mine was dead (indeed he was), and he has come back to life; he was lost, and he is found.” And they began to make merry.

The shame and degradation, the wallowing lostness of the son are being shed, the two of them—father and son—become one in the healing, washed in the father’s joy. The experiences of forgiveness and forgiven-ness come together, are sealed in a loving embrace, the dancers and the dance.

You know there’s a third act to the play, a shadow cast over the rejoicing, another pain to endure, another redemption to accomplish. My colleagues and I saw it often enough in psychotherapy: when one member of a family gets well, another may get sick. Worried parents come in to the school’s counselor or principal to see what can be done about the fact that Billy has been picking fights on the playground, and just punched his fist through a glass door, or stole some money from another student’s locker. In ten or fifteen minutes with Billy’s parents,  the principal or counselor learns that Billy is more the current symptom than the problem, that in some sense he has been chosen to act out the family’s problems. And a long and often painful disentangling and reweaving begins. Or so we hope. So we intend.

Were it not for the love and compassion of this father, we might see something like that here, with the older son. (We should ask, by the way, as Stephen Mitchell does, where is the mother in this story? For the father acts like both rolled into one. Jesus’s relationship with his own mother would bear some attention; I recommend Stephen Mitchell's book for that.

The older son had been out in the fields, working; and on his way home, as he got closer to the house, he heard music and dancing, and he called over one of the servants and asked what was happening. The servant told him: ‘Your brother has come home, and your father has killed the fatted calf, because he has him back safe and sound.’ That made the older brother angry, and he wouldn’t go inside the house. But his father came out and tried to sooth him.

It was a hard job. His son said, ‘Look: all these years I have been doing your bidding as a loyal son. I’ve never disobeyed you. Yet you never even gave me a goat, so that I could feast and make merry with my friends. But now my no good brother comes back, after spending your money on whores, and you kill the fatted calf for him!’ (Killing the fatted calf is a very big deal.)

Now: here is another turning point. You can imagine so many things that could go wrong. The father doesn’t want his joy and generosity spoiled by the older son who was going to get two-thirds of his property anyway (that’s the way it got split up in those days). Who was he to remind his father just as this celebration was getting under way that he hadn’t thought to reward normal filial loyalty with the gift of a goat?

And the older son is at a turning of his own. He’s telling the truth. He’s not smug or prideful. He’s been obedient as he should, and now he feels hurt and resentful. He’s been treated unjustly. He really has. His father hasn’t done for him what he’s doing for his wastrel brother. He has a point, and it’s a dangerous moment. His father could have sent someone to call him home from the fields. Earlier, he could have been more attentive to his older son’s need for appreciation and love. But if we get too tangled up in this kind of family psychology, we miss Jesus’s point. Listen to the tenderness of the father’s response to his older son:

“The father said to him, ‘Child, you are always with me, and everything I have is yours. But it’s proper to make merry and rejoice, for your brother was dead, and he has come back to life; he was lost, and is found.”  I hope—I imagine—that his son can see the tears in his father’s eyes.

I agree with Mitchell's summary of this parable. "I don’t know that there has ever been a more heartfelt and beautiful statement of the reality of resurrection."

Forgiveness is probably the most distinctive of Jesus’s teachings. He mentions it, in the stories that have come down to us, only a few times, and the parable of the prodigal son is a miracle of its accomplishment. You remember Peter, wonderful straight-talking Peter with a literal mind like a rock, asking of Jesus, “how often should I forgive my brother if he keeps wronging me? Up to seven times?” And Jesus’s response, “Not just seven: seventy times seven.” In other words, it isn’t a matter of counting, Peter. There is no mention of forgiveness in the parable of the prodigal son. The father’s heart has long been open. The son didn’t have to do anything to earn his father’s forgiveness; it’s simply there, in his running, in his robes flapping, in his sandals slapping on the ground, in the whole body of his embrace, in his father’s face, which looked like the rising sun, before his boy can open his mouth to ask. His father’s heart has long been open.

Coming back to life, becoming found, awakening fully, isn’t done in one critical moment. It takes time, more than a single night of feasting. But that said, let's imagine such a shortened version:

The younger son wakes up the next morning, after the party. He’s a little bit hung over. He wonders if yesterday is still true today. Then he smells breakfast cooking, and he comes downstairs. There’s his father, and his brother too, welcoming. Still a little wobbly, he sits down at his place at the table, and notices a small scroll on his plate. He unrolls it, and finds his brother’s painstaking handwriting. Here’s what it said:

 

….he will raise you up on eagle’s wings
Bear you on the breath of dawn
Make you to shine like the sun,
and hold you in the palm of his hand.

 

 

Posted by on Tuesday, 30 August 2016 | | Comments (0)

Tags: Jesus, prodigal son

Turning II: Dance of the Dervishes

DervishesThere is another embodiment of turning in the spiritual literature of human development that bears a deep kinship to the Judeo-Christian tradition. It is from the Sufis, usually described as an esoteric or mystical domain of Islam, perhaps having its origins in central Asia, but in fact at home throughout the Near and Far East and beyond. Sufism has been represented in Reckonings both in the tales of Mulla Nasrudin and in the incomparable stories and poems of Rumi. The Sufis gave birth to those we describe but little know as "whirling dervishes." Here the turning of their movement is evoked by Coleman Barks:

"The 'turn,' the moving meditation done by Mevlevi dervishes, originated with Rumi. The story goes that he was walking in the goldsmithing section of Konya [in what is now Turkey] when he heard a beautiful music in their hammering. He began turning in harmony with it, an ecstatic dance of surrender and yet with great centered discipline. He arrived at a place where ego dissolves and a resonance with universal soul comes in. Dervish literally means 'doorway.' ... Turning is an image of how the dervish becomes an empty place where human and divine can meet. To approach the whole the part must become mad, by conventional standards at least. These ecstatic holy people, called matzubs in the sufi tradition, redefine this sort of madness as true health.

Daniel Libert adds in the preface to his lovely small book, Rumi: Fragments,Ecstasies, (Santa Fe, NM, 1981): "In the ecstatic trance of the 'Sema,' this dance to wailing flute and pacing drum, Rumi extemporaneously recited thousands of odes which students hastily transcribed."


The weeping flute
remembers
the riverbed

the stick beats the drum,
“I was once green,
a living branch.”

the skin of the lute
trembles
like living flesh

the lovers turn
bewildered
like Jacob seeking Joseph

if you heard their cries
your heart would shatter
like glass

             - Rumi

 

Posted by on Tuesday, 30 August 2016 | | Comments (0)

Tags: dervish, Rumi, sufi, turning

Next »

About

My Photo