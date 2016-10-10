October 10 - Wendell Berry

For today, October 10, and for nearly a lifetime, the poems, stories, novels and essays of Wendell Berry have been a model for me, a testament and witness to a full life in thoroughgoing relationship with others and with the earth.
October 10
Now constantly there is the sound,
quieter than rain,
of the leaves falling.
Under their loosening bright
gold, the sycamore limbs
bleach whiter.
Now the only flowers
are beeweed and aster, spray
of their white and lavender
over the brown leaves.
The calling of a crow sounds
Loud — landmark — now
that the life of summer falls
silent, and the nights grow.