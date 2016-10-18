Off to New England





I'm headed to New England tomorrow to enjoy the fall foliage. We get some out here on the northwest coast, but nothing like my Massachusetts homeland. Robert Frost's "Nothing Golden Can Stay" is in my mind:

Nature's first green is gold,

Her hardest hue to hold.

Her early leafs a flower;

But only so an hour.

Then leaf subsides to leaf.

So Eden sank to grief,

So dawn goes down to day.

Nothing gold can stay.