A Conumdrum

Louis Jenkins calls it an unfortunate location. It could as well be called a conundrum. In any event, it's a fine prose poem.

Unfortunate Location



by Louis Jenkins



In the front yard there are three big white pines, older than any-

thing in the neighborhood except the stones. Magnificent trees that

toss their heads in the wind like the spirited black horses of a troika.

It’s hard to know what to do, tall dark trees on the south side of the

house, an unfortunate location, blocking the winter sun. Dark and

damp. Moss grows on the roof, the porch timbers rot and surely

the roots have reached the old bluestone foundation. At night, in

the wind, a tree could stumble and fall killing us in our beds. The

needles fall year after year making an acid soil where no grass grows

We rake the fallen debris, nothing to be done, we stand around with

sticks in our hands. Wonderful trees.







