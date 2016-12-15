A poem: prelude to a marriage

With thanks to the author, Charles W. Pratt, and to his publisher, Hobblebush Books, as well as to Garrison Keillor's The Writer's Almanac.

The Merger

by Charles W. Pratt



for my son

Trying to think of something useful

To say about marriage, I remember

A morning when I was twenty-plus,

Self-absorbed in my tinny pink

Renault Dauphine, my Little Toot,

And I tried to get by a tank-truck on

A bendy road too briefly straight.

Shuddering, pedal floored, my frivolous

Vessel leveled with the cab

Like a pilot fish by a shark’s grim grille.

Then there was a car ahead of us

And, as I tried to floor a pedal

Already on the floor, the blue

Of ice I hadn’t seen. Spinning

Toward the implacable hugeness of the cab, looking up

Into the eyes of the truckdriver, I felt

Only the sweet certainty of

Submission, call it love, as if

Already I had left myself and could look

Down with the driver’s godlike and loving

Eyes at a comical pink Dauphine

Sliding backwards down the road, then spinning

Again and into a snowbank, tilted

Against a tree. One flat tire

And a dent in the roof I pushed out myself.

I made it to work on time. Because

The truckdriver had seen the oncoming car

Before I had, had seen the patch of blue

And had slowed to let me by, I met

And married your mother, and you were born

And have grown up to meet and marry, and I

Have begun to understand the blind

Release of self to the will of another

And the answering wise, dispassionate

Restraint of the merger we call marriage.



"The Merger" by Charles W. Pratt from The Box Marked "Some are Missing." © Hobblebush Books, 2010.