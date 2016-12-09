John Glenn - memorable man

John Glenn, who passed away on December 8, 2016, was an original cosponsor of the 1997 Kerry-Wellstone "Clean Elections" bill. From a speech he gave on the Senate floor in 1998:

"What you should do on some of these votes, I think, is think of what you would like the ideal political system to be when your grandchildren have grown up and long after most of us will have left the Senate of the United States. What kind of law do you want to see in place that deals with them fairly? What kind of law do you want to see in place that makes them feel that their voice is heard in Government as much as those who can contribute millions or at least hundreds of thousands of dollars worth, to get their voices heard?"