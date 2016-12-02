Sometimes, with unsought grace, it is a lovely poem that enlivens heart and spirit.

Dr. Zhivago was playing at the Paramount

Theater in St. Cloud. That afternoon,

we went into Russia,

and when we came out, the snow

was falling—the same snow

that fell in Moscow.

The sky had turned black velvet.

We’d been through the Revolution

and the frozen winters.

In the Chevy, we waited for the heater

to melt ice on the windshield,

clapping our hands to keep warm.

On the highway, these two things:

a song from Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band

and that semi-truck careening by.

Now I travel through the dark without you

and sometimes I turn up the radio, hopeful

the way you were, no matter what.

"November, 1967" by Joyce Sutphen

from First Words.

© Red Dragonfly Press, 2010