Primary Wonder - Denise Levertov

A lovely poem to which I turn, often enough, when I'm not sure I want to get up in the morning, or after I've read the day's news. And sometimes, as well, on those blessed days when I have not forgotten the mystery.



Primary Wonder





Days pass when I forget the mystery.

Problems insoluble and problems offering

their own ignored solutions

jostle for my attention, they crowd its antechamber

along with a host of diversions, my courtiers, wearing

their colored clothes; cap and bells.

And then

once more the quiet mystery

is present to me, the throng's clamor

recedes: the mystery

that there is anything, anything at all,

let alone cosmos, joy, memory, everything,

rather than void: and that, O Lord,

Creator, Hallowed One, You still,

hour by hour sustain it.

~ Denise Levertov ~