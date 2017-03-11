"Here, take it, it's yours." William Stafford's poem, "The Gift"

Waiting, praying, breathing without pain,



The Gift



Time wants to show you a different country. It's the one

that your life conceals, the one waiting outside

when curtains are drawn, the one Grandmother hinted at

in her crochet design, the one almost found

over at the edge of the music, after the sermon.



It's the way life is, and you have it, a few years given.

You get killed now and then, violated

in various ways. (And sometimes it's turn about.)

You get tired of that. Long-suffering, you wait

and pray, and maybe good things come − maybe

the hurt slackens and you hardly feel it any more.

You have a breath without pain. It is called happiness.



It's a balance, the taking and passing along,

the composting of where you've been and how people

and weather treated you. It's a country where

you already are, bringing where you have been.

Time offers this gift in its millions of ways,

turning the world, moving the air, calling,

every morning, "Here, take it, it's yours."





by William Stafford, from My Name is William Tell, 1992