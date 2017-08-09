"A quiet grace in the midst of noise"

I want to offer readers of Reckonings a sense of a fairly short essay entitled "What Meditation Can Do for Us, and What It Can't," by Adam Gopnik, which appeared in the August 7 & 14, 2017 issue of The New Yorker.



I've long admired Gopnik's intelligence, the diversity of his experience and clarity of his writing, and his sense of humor. I only learned today that he is "a part-time meditator." (I quail thinking of what a full-time meditator might be.) He follows, in his own description, "guided meditations recorded by Joseph Goldstein, a seventysomething Vipassana teacher who has the calming, grumpy voice of an emeritus professor at City College, though my legs are much too stiff for the lotus position and I have to fake it, making mine in every sense a half-assed practice."

Gopnik is also reviewing two recent books on Buddhism, Robert Wright's Robert Wright's Why Buddhism Is True (2017) and Stephen Batchelor’s After Buddhism: Rethinking the Dharma for a Secular Age (2015). While he thus discusses Buddhism more generally, and in its American incarnation, he is primarily interested in its practice. He spends little time discussing the Buddha's own life, but that time is well spent:

" Sometime around 400 B.C.E.—the arguments over what’s historically authentic and what isn’t make the corresponding arguments in Jesus studies look transparent—a wealthy Indian princeling named Gotama (as the Pali version of his name is rendered) came to realize, after a long and moving spiritual struggle, that people suffer because the things we cherish inevitably change and rot, and desires are inevitably disappointed. But he also realized that, simply by sitting and breathing, people can begin to disengage from the normal run of desires and disappointments, and come to grasp that the self whom the sitter has been serving so frantically, and who is suffering from all these needs, is an illusion. Set free from the self’s anxieties and appetites and constant, petulant demands, the meditator can see and share the actualities of existence with others. The sitter becomes less selfish and more selfless."

And when Gopnik gets down to his real subject, meditation, he is downright refreshing. He reminds us of the value of Jon Kabat-Zinn's Wherever You Go, There You Are, and the extraordinary Zen and the Art of Motorcycle Maintenance. And he has a way of briefly describing our practice that clarifies and persuades us again of its value:

"Meditation, even the half-assed kind, does remind us of how little time we typically spend in the moment. Simply to sit and breathe for twenty-five minutes, if only to hear cars and buses go by on a city avenue—listening to the world rather than to the frantic non sequiturs of one’s “monkey mind,” fragmented thoughts and querulous moods racing each other around—can intimate the possibility of a quiet grace in the midst of noise."

Does Adam Gopnik consider himself a Buddhist? I don't know. But his last summary paragraph returns us to the lovely spirit of a line I've already quoted: "a quiet grace in the midst of noise":