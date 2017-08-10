  • Renée Fleming and Yo-Yo Ma
Thursday, 10 August 2017

Touch the hand of love

Download Touch the Hand of Love

 

Renée Fleming and Yo-Yo Ma

 

Touch the Hand of Love
 
Renée Fleming and Yo-Yo Ma
 
Touch the hand of love.
Let it calm your troubled mind
and caress your tender sorrow.
Know the hand of love
as you walk that weary road,
as you travel your tomorrows alone.
 
You may have to wander far
over thorns that bleed and scar you,
and those rocky mountains you must climb
will try to blind you.
 
Touch the hand of love
as you walk that weary road.
Let it hold your tender sorrows
as you travel your tomorrows alone.
 

