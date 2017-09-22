  • 2017-09-17_16-52-12
Friday, 22 September 2017

The close of Rosh Hashana this evening

Seems like a good time to read again and reflect upon this poem of Marge Piercy.

 

The birthday of the world

 

On the birthday of the world 
I begin to contemplate 
what I have done and left 
undone, but this year 
not so much rebuilding
 
of my perennially damaged 
psyche, shoring up eroding 
friendships, digging out 
stumps of old resentments 
that refuse to rot on their own.
 
No, this year I want to call 
myself to task for what 
I have done and not done 
for peace. How much have 
I dared in opposition?
 
How much have I put 
on the line for freedom? 
For mine and others? 
As these freedoms are pared, 
sliced and diced, where
 
have I spoken out? Who 
have I tried to move? In 
this holy season, I stand 
self-convicted of sloth 
in a time when lies choke
 
the mind and rhetoric 
bends reason to slithering 
choking pythons. Here 
I stand before the gates 
opening, the fire dazzling
 
my eyes, and as I approach 
what judges me, I judge 
myself. Give me weapons 
of minute destruction. Let 
my words turn into sparks.
 
 
 

