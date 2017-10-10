Today is the birthday of my grandmother, Eleanor Roosevelt

Today, October 10, is Eleanor Roosevelt's birthday. We grandchildren called her Grandmère. She learned to speak French before she learned English. Were she living she would be 133. Born in 1884, she died on November 7, 1962 at the age of 78. A day or so before she died she told me she was ready to go: no more usefulness, no more pills. She had a lifetime full of meaning. I hope she knew that at the end.

She was a model for her children and grandchildren, despite her own upbringing and therefore her expectations as a young mother. She and PaPa (FDR) had a daughter (Anna, my mother - one of a long line of Anna Eleanors) and four boys (Jimmy, Elliott, Franklin Jr, and John).

I wish her children, especially the boys, had been more prepared to recognize her values and practice in their own lives. Hardly her fault,* and only in some measure theirs. Growing up as a Roosevelt was both privileged and difficult, as those of us in the following generation know, and I hope have forgiven their parents, as we must if we are truly to become grown-ups.

At the time of her death and long before, Grandmère was regarded as one of the most esteemed women in the world. Her funeral was attended by four presidents, former, current, and to become (Truman, Eisenhower, Kennedy and Johnson). She is buried with her husband in the rose garden of Springwood, the Roosevelt family home in Hyde Park.

Memorably, it fell to a twice-nominated presidential candidate, Adlai Stevenson, to say at her memorial service in the Cathedral of St. John the Divine in New York, "She would rather light a candle than curse the darkness."** She would, I imagine, have been pleased, having supported Stevenson's candidacy not only in 1952 and 1956, but in 1960 as well.

I remember a biography of Stevenson in her bookcase at Val Kill. It had been written by Stuart Brown and was called (with a little exaggeration) Adlai Stevenson: The Conscience of the Country (1965).Stevenson gave a copy to Grandmère, inscribing it "To Eleanor Roosevelt, my conscience, Adlai Stevenson."

* A grievous word, as used here.