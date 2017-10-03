I am participating for 8 weeks in the Whole Life Challenge (https://game.wholelifechallenge.com), changing habits in seven realms:

Nutrition Exercise Mobilize Sleep Hydrate Reflect

Most of these are more or less self-explanatory. All of them deserve at least a few words.

Nutrition essentially involves eating only nutritious, healthy foods in moderate quantities, cutting out sweets, bread, jellies and jams, soy, rice, pasta, beans and legumes, peanuts, industrial vegetable and seed and hydrogenated oils, cereals, alcohol.

Mobilize refers to "completing any kind of stretching or mobilizing of your muscles or joints each day."

Hydrate, for me, is drinking 76 oz of water a day.

Reflect means "writing at least briefly about how the day went." That experience becomes more and more meaningful as the project continues.

Sleep is reliably getting 8 hours.

Exercise is being active for part of each day.

I add Meditation at least twice weekly, preferably more.

An essential component is participating in a team, a group of others who are engaged in the same Challenge, to offer each other support, and buck up our senses of humor, which can feel tested or flayed from time to time.

The spirit of the enterprise is illustrated by a remark of Maya Angelou:

"Life is not measured by the number of breaths we take, but by the moments that take our breath away."