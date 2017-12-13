U.S. and North Korea: the risks of war

You’ll see in the very first minutes of the film a strange montage: the voice-over is Donald Trump’s extraordinary statement before the UN General Assembly earlier this fall that if North Korea continues to develop its threatening nuclear

program the US will totally destroy North Korea; and behind the voice-over are North Korean children and adults, some sober, most laughing as if Trump’s threat is empty of substance or impossible to implement. Are they actually listening to Trump? No; more likely to Kim’s characterization of the American president as a “dotard.” At the UN, Trump derisively called Kim “rocket man,” and has even tweeted, “Little Rocket Man Won’t be

Around Much Longer.”