

Two weeks ago two friends and I attended a retreat at Santa Sabena Center in San Rafael, devoted to an exploration of Celtic Christianity. The leader was John Philip Newell, a deeply informed and eloquent minister in the Church of Scotland, whose understanding of the spiritual tradition of Celtic Christianity is unparalleled. The retreat’s theme was “Falling in Love Across Traditions.” John Philip devoted a day each to Judaism, Christianity and Islam, and the Celtic presence in all three. We are exploring the development of a presentation on Celtic Christianity at the Community Church of Mill Valley, a project for which I wrote the summary below. I emphasize the summary's brevity: Much of importance in the practice of Celtic Christianity has been left out, including the importance of meditation and the lives and legends of such remarkable people as Brigid of Kildare, one of Ireland's patron saints, along with Patrick and Columba. Irish hagiography identifies her as an Irish nun, abbess, and founder of several monasteries of nuns, including that of Kildare in Ireland.

Listening for the Heartbeat: An Introduction to Celtic Christianity

The title above reflects our gratitude to John Philip Newell, a gifted and accomplished minister in the Church of Scotland and leader for many years in the study of Celtic Christianity. Some of us had the privilege of meeting John Philip at a recent retreat that moved us deeply. Much of what follows is grounded in his teaching, which is widely available via YouTube video and in his books.

The Celtic tradition has been practiced in Europe since at least the 4th century AD. It has found its deepest and most continuous expression in regions



we recognize as Gaelic*—Ireland, Scotland and Wales.

John Philip has identified two major features of the Celtic spiritual tradition that distinguish it from what has been commonly called a ‘Mediterranean tradition’. The first, in his words, “is marked by the belief that what is deepest in us is the image of God.” All living beings have that common core, so it could as well be said that deepest of all in our natures we are ‘of God.’ And implicit in that fact is the second feature, that creation itself is essentially good. “Not only is creation viewed as a blessing, it is regarded in essence as an expression of God,” to be cherished and nourished.

If, then, Celtic belief and experience are grounded in an assumption that the universe emerges from the womb of the Eternal, matter is no neutral substance, but (again in John Philip’s words) “a holy and living energy born from the hidden depths of God… It is a body with one Heartbeat. Christ comes to lead us back into the dance. In him we hear the beat that comes from the heart of all things…” The well-being for which I yearn will come only in relationship to my, your and our well-being and the well-being of all things. Our salvation will come through and with one another, because “it is the ancient Wholeness of which we are a part.”

* Indeed, the two words are of common origin.