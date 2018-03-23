  • Ensō3
  • Ensō2
  • Ensō
  • John O'Donohue
  • John Philip Newell
  • Celtic Cross
  • Sanctuary forest
  • Thomas Moore
  • Forest and fog
  • ER by Karsch

« Mary Oliver, "Mindful" | Main | Ensō »

Friday, 23 March 2018

John O'Donohue's "Bennacht"

 

John O'Donohue
Too often I forward news of the illnesses of our culture, so I wanted to offer you—literally—a blessing. John O'Donohue died much too early, and was a lovely voice of Celtic spirituality. It is a blessing in itself to hear him read his poem, "Bennacht" ["blessing" in Gaelic]. Krista Tippett interviewed him shortly before he died. 
 
https://onbeing.org/blog/john-odonohue-beannacht/
 
 
Bennacht

 
On the day when
 The weight deadens
 On your shoulders
 And you stumble,
 May the clay dance
 To balance you.

And when your eyes
 Freeze behind
 The grey window
 And the ghost of loss
 Gets into you,
 May a flock of colours,
 Indigo, red, green
 And azure blue,
 Come to awaken in you
 A meadow of delight.

When the canvas frays
 In the currach of thought
 And a stain of ocean
 Blackens beneath you,
 May there come across the waters
 A path of yellow moonlight
 To bring you safely home.

May the nourishment of the earth be yours,
 May the clarity of light be yours,
 May the fluency of the ocean be yours,
 May the protection of the ancestors be yours.

And so may a slow
 Wind work these words
 Of love around you,
 An invisible cloak
 To mind your life.


Posted by on Friday, 23 March 2018 |

Comments

About

My Photo