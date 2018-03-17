Preparing to lead our meditation group this morning, I stumbled upon a poem by Mary Oliver, "Mindful," that I had not read before. I'll put it below, in addition to an excerpt from her more familiar poem, "The Summer Day." Our discussion focused on mindful caregiving—caring for self and others—what we do with our meditation when we leave our simulacrum of a zendo and take our meditation into our everyday lives.

Mindful



Every day

I see or hear

something

that more or less



kills me

with delight,

that leaves me

like a needle



in the haystack

of light.

It was what I was born for -

to look, to listen,



to lose myself

inside this soft world -

to instruct myself

over and over



in joy,

and acclamation.

Nor am I talking

about the exceptional,



the fearful, the dreadful,

the very extravagant -

but of the ordinary,

the common, the very drab,



the daily presentations.

Oh, good scholar,

I say to myself,

how can you help



but grow wise

with such teachings

as these -

the untrimmable light



of the world,

the ocean's shine,

the prayers that are made

out of grass

— Mary Oliver

From "The Summer Day":

I don't know exactly what a prayer is.

I do know how to pay attention, how to fall down

into the grass, how to kneel down in the grass,

how to be idle and blessed, how to stroll through the fields,

which is what I have been doing all day.

Tell me, what else should have I done?

Doesn't everything die at last, and too soon?

Tell me, what is it you plan to do

With your one wild and precious life?

One association leads to another. In this instance, from Oliver's poems to a remark made by Norman Fischer in his recent book, What is Zen?

"... as I've gotten older and practiced with more and more people over the years, I have attached much more importance to the teachings about compassion and connection... [Those teachings] are saying that it's nothing but connection, compassion, and love. That's all there really is... The teachings are expressed through dialogue and encounter, person to person."