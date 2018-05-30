Appreciate your lunacy

In a recent issue of the Buddhist journal Lion's Roar, one of my favorite Zen teachers (and founder of Everyday Zen Foundation) Norman Fischer offered us reflections he titled: "Life is Tough. Here Are Six Ways to Deal With It." I quoted from these reflections just a short time ago. He begins his essay, as I noted then, by invoking a notable Zen master:

"There’s an old Zen saying: the whole world’s upside down. In other words, the way the world looks from the ordinary or conventional point of view is pretty much the opposite of the way the world actually is. There’s a story that illustrates this.

"Once there was a Zen master who was called Bird’s Nest Roshi because he meditated in an eagle’s nest at the top of a tree. He became quite famous for this precarious practice. The Song Dynasty poet Su Shih (who was also a government official) once came to visit him and, standing on the ground far below the meditating master, asked what possessed him to live in such a dangerous manner. The roshi answered, 'You call this dangerous? What you are doing is far more dangerous!' Living normally in the world, ignoring death, impermanence, and loss and suffering, as we all routinely do, as if this were a normal and a safe way to live, is actually much more dangerous than going out on a limb to meditate."

Given that beginning, it should come as no surprise that I was particularly drawn by Norman's commentary concerning the wisdom of making offerings to demons, or in plainer language, “appreciating your lunacy":

"Bow to your own weakness, your own craziness, your own resistance. Congratulate yourself for them, appreciate them. Truly it is a marvel, the extent to which we are selfish, confused, lazy, resentful, and so on. We come by these things honestly. We have been well trained to manifest them at every turn. This is the prodigy of human life bursting forth at its seams, it is the effect of our upbringing, our society, which we appreciate even as we are trying to tame it and bring it gently round to the good. So we make offerings to the demons inside us and we develop a sense of humorous appreciation for our own stupidity. We are in good company! We can laugh at ourselves and everyone else."