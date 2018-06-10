From the current issue of Wired magazine:

"Everyone knows the importance of a good night's sleep. But do you really? If Golden State Warriors forward Andre Igoudala is any indication, many people drastically underestimate just how powerful good sleep hygiene can be. For 10 years, Igoudala had been sleeping terribly: late nights playing video games and afternoon naps threw off his sleep cycle and hampered his performance on the court. But then he met Cheri Mah, a physician-scientist at UC San Francisco's Human Performance Center. And, as science writer Robbie Gonzalez reports, everything changed.

"Mah has been studying the relationship between sleep and athletic performance for more than a decade, and she put Iguodala on a new regimen, overhauling everything from the timing of his sleep to his caffeine intake and nutrition. The results were astounding. His three-point-shot percentage doubled; his turnover and foul rates plummeted; he started earning 29 percent more points per minute; and he won the 2015 NBA Finals MVP award , after the Golden State Warriors won the series. And to Mah, the role sleep played in that transformation can't be underestimated. 'The comparison most of us make, when talking about the importance of sleep, is to performance-enhancing drugs,' Mah says. 'All these athletes are looking for that extra 1 percent boost in performance. But when you look at the research, it suggests a solid foundation of rest and recovery is worth way more than 1 percent.'"