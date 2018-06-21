The Layers: for Joshua

Tomorrow, June 23, 2018, I shall travel to Portland, Oregon, to join the Boettiger clan in celebrating the graduation of my son Joshua at the end of his two-year MFA program in poetry at Pacifica University. Though better known as a rabbi (currently at Temple Emek Shalom in Ashland, Oregon) than as a poet, he is now bi-vocational. He has always brought his gifts as a poet to his rabbinical presence, but I'm confident that the truly wonderful growth of his poetic craft in the last two years will become known to a much wider audience in its own right. As soon as he's able to share his final thesis, including his poems, with his dad, I look forward to sharing my experience of his work with readers of Reckonings. And I know he will be more widely published. Stanley Kunitz's poem, "The Layers," is my best gift to Joshua at this time, as it is the first and longest-standing of poems the two of us have shared, among the fruits of our chavruta. Its character is expressive of what he and I have cherished over many years.
The Layers
I have walked through many lives,
some of them my own,
and I am not who I was,
though some principle of being
abides, from which I struggle
not to stray.
When I look behind,
as I am compelled to look
before I can gather strength
to proceed on my journey,
I see the milestones dwindling
toward the horizon
and the slow fires trailing
from the abandoned camp-sites,
over which scavenger angels
wheel on heavy wings.
Oh, I have made myself a tribe
out of my true affections,
and my tribe is scattered!
How shall the heart be reconciled
to its feast of losses?
In a rising wind
the manic dust of my friends,
those who fell along the way,
bitterly stings my face.
Yet I turn, I turn,
exulting somewhat,
with my will intact to go
wherever I need to go,
and every stone on the road
precious to me.
In my darkest night,
when the moon was covered
and I roamed through wreckage,
a nimbus-clouded voice
directed me:
“Live in the layers,
not on the litter.”
Though I lack the art
to decipher it,
no doubt the next chapter
in my book of transformations
is already written.
I am not done with my changes.