Unfamiliar words

I am going to add an occasional category to entries in Reckonings: words I encounter which intrigue me and whose meaning is unfamiliar to me. I shall not include words that are synonymous with those that are merely synonyms for others more commonly used; that feels unfair.

Readers interested in the dictionaries I use: the far superior but occasionally overwhelming Oxford English Dictionary, and the more pedestrian but still useful Merriam-Webster (which has a "word of the day" service that appears primarily to prove how much it knows). Both are available online. The OED subscription is expensive, so I'm happy to report that I have access from home (i.e., via the internet) gratis through membership in the Mill Valley Public Library.

Here is an example drawn from an article about Donald Trump in The Washington Post. Its identity below is, yes, from that Merriam-Webster "word of the day," written before I realized what M-W was doing with its word-of-the-day..