Unfamiliar words: fugacious

Likely more than you want to know:

fugacious: according to Merriam-Webster, lasting a short time, evanescent.

"Fugacious is often used to describe immaterial things like emotions, but not always. Botanists, for example, use it to describe plant parts that wither or fall off before the usual time. Things that are fugacious are fleeting, and etymologically they can also be said to be fleeing. Fugacious derives from the Latin verb fugere, which means "to flee." Other descendants of fugere include fugitive, refuge, and subterfuge."

Examples of fugacious:



The rock band's rise in popularity turned out to be fugacious, and within two years its members had moved on to other careers.



"The maple leaves are a yellow light signaling me to slow down and take in the last pulse of color of a fugacious fall."

— David Johnson, The Daily News of Newburyport (Massachusetts), 26 Nov. 2013

If one turns to the OED, fugacious is defined as "apt to flee away or flit," and then breaks the definition down into its uses in different contexts:

a. Of immaterial things: Tending to disappear, of short duration; evanescent, fleeting, transient, fugitive.

b. Of persons: †Ready to run away. Also humorously (of persons), fleeing; (of things) slippery. rare.

c. Of a material substance: Volatile.

d. Botany and Zoology. Falling or fading early; soon cast off. Cf. caducous adj.