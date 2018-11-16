Wikipedia offers:
"A standard modern edition in English of Hafiz's poems is Faces of Love (2012), translated by Dick Davis for Penguin Classics.
"Peter Avery translated a complete edition of Hafiz in English, The Collected Lyrics of Hafiz of Shiraz, published in 2007. It has been awarded Iran's Farabi prize. Avery's translations are published with notes explaining allusions in the text and filling in what the poets would have expected their readers to know. An abridged version exists, titled Hafiz of Shiraz: Thirty Poems: An Introduction to the Sufi Master."
I Have Come Into This World To See
I have come into this world to see:
the sword drop from men's hands
even at the height of their arc of anger
all creatures holding hands
as we pass through this miraculous existence
we share
every song the Earth has sung
since it was conceived in His womb
and began spinning from His wish
every song of hill and tree
and woman and child
and stream and rock
and tool and lyre
and flute and fire
and gold and emerald,
every song of every heart.
I have come into this world to see:
women and men so true to love
they would rather die before
speaking an unkind word,
women and men so true to love
their lives are His covenant -
the promise of hope.