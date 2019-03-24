W.S. Merwin in memorium, on his fellow poet and teacher John Berryman

One of my most beloved poets, W. S. Merwin, died on March 15 of this year in his sleep at his lovely tree-filled home in Haiku, on the island of Maui, in Hawaii.

I have written of Merwin, and quoted often from his poems, over the years in Reckonings. I remember particularly "West Wall" and "Alba." He was always deeply moved by his natural surroundings. As his portrait in Wikipedia notes, "In 2010, with his wife Paula, he co-founded The Merwin Conservancy, a nonprofit organization dedicated to preserving his hand-built, off-the-grid poet's home and 18-acre restored property in Haiku, which has been transformed from an 'agricultural wasteland' to a 'Noah's Ark' for rare palm trees, one of the largest and most biodiverse collections of palms in the world."

One of his early and influential teachers, when he was a student at Princeton, was his fellow poet John Berryman. Fellow blogger Maria Popova drew our attention today to Merwin's poem, "Berryman," so expressive of both Merwin's and Berryman's understanding of the heart of the artist's life. Popova writes,

"Berryman had co-founded Princeton’s creative writing program and was teaching there when Merwin enrolled as a freshman in 1944. The thirty-year-old professor immediately recognized an uncommon genius in the seventeen-year-old aspiring poet, who would go on to win the Pulitzer Prize and the National Book Award — 'the real thing,' Berryman’s then-wife would later recall his sentiment. Merwin himself would remember his mentor as 'absolutely ruthless' — a quality he cherished. That constructive, edifying ruthlessness, for which Merwin was forever indebted, comes alive with unsentimental tenderness in this poem commemorating his formative teacher."

I think, as well, of Merwin's final book of poems, Garden Time (Copper Canyon Press, 2016). It was composed during the difficult process of losing his eyesight. When he could no longer see well enough to write, he dictated poems to his wife, Paula. It is a book about aging and the practice of living one's life in the present. For me, that is reminiscent of my own experience of transcribing the last poems of my dear poet friend Richard O. Moore, blind in his last months.

BERRYMAN

by W.S. Merwin

I will tell you what he told me

in the years just after the war

as we then called

the second world war

don’t lose your arrogance yet he said

you can do that when you’re older

lose it too soon and you may

merely replace it with vanity

just one time he suggested

changing the usual order

of the same words in a line of verse

why point out a thing twice

he suggested I pray to the Muse

get down on my knees and pray

right there in the corner and he

said he meant it literally

it was in the days before the beard

and the drink but he was deep

in tides of his own through which he sailed

chin sideways and head tilted like a tacking sloop

he was far older than the dates allowed for

much older than I was he was in his thirties

he snapped down his nose with an accent

I think he had affected in England

as for publishing he advised me

to paper my wall with rejection slips

his lips and the bones of his long fingers trembled

with the vehemence of his views about poetry

he said the great presence

that permitted everything and transmuted it

in poetry was passion

passion was genius and he praised movement and invention

I had hardly begun to read

I asked how can you ever be sure

that what you write is really

any good at all and he said you can’t

you can’t you can never be sure

you die without knowing

whether anything you wrote was any good

if you have to be sure don’t write