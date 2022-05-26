  • Bill McKibben
  • Roger Angell
  • Martin Luther King
  • Joanna Macy
  • Marilynne Robinson
  • Wislawa Szymborska
  • Elizabeth Bishop
  • Borges
  • Jorge Luiz Borges
  • Robert Frost

« America is Killing Itself | Main | Stuck: Our politics is in a rut, and it will take new energy to climb out »

Thursday, 26 May 2022

Outrage and inaction: how the push for US gun control rises and falls with each school shooting

Also from The Guardian, focused more on the failure of the United States government to control the use of guns.

 

Posted by on Thursday, 26 May 2022 |

Comments

About

My Photo