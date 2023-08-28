E.B. White on Turtles, in 1953 (The New Yorker)

We strolled up to Hunter College the other evening for a meeting of the New York Zoological Society. Saw movies of grizzly cubs, learned the four methods of locomotion of snakes, and were told that the Society has established a turtle blood bank. Medical men, it seems, are interested in turtle blood, because turtles don’t suffer from arteriosclerosis in old age. The doctors are wondering whether there is some special property of turtle blood that prevents the arteries from hardening. It could be, of course. But there is also the possibility that a turtle’s blood vessels stay in nice shape because of the way turtles conduct their lives. Turtles rarely pass up a chance to relax in the sun on a partly submerged log. No two turtles ever lunched together with the idea of promoting anything. No turtle ever went around complaining that there is no profit in book publishing except from the subsidiary rights. Turtles do not work day and night to perfect explosive devices that wipe out Pacific islands and eventually render turtles sterile. Turtles never use the word “implementation” or the phrases “hardcore” and “in the last analysis.” No turtle ever rang another turtle back on the phone. In the last analysis, a turtle, although lacking know-how, knows how to live. A turtle, by its admirable habits, gets to the hard core of life. That may be why its arteries are so soft. ♦

Readers wishing to know more about E.B. White could do no better than peruse an interview in The Paris Review in its Fall 1969 issue; and read, of course, his classic books for children, Stuart Little and Charlotte's Web. For readers with an ambition to improve their own writing, go first to his collaboration with William Strunk, Jr. on The Elements of Style. In its last chapter, White presented 21 "suggestions and cautionary hints" to help writers develop an effective style. For example, "Usage seems to us peculiarly a matter of ear. Everyone has his own prejudices, his own set of rules, his own list of horribles. The English language is always sticking a foot out to trip a man. Every week, we get thrown, writing merrily along; English usage is sometimes more than mere taste, judgment, and education — sometimes it's sheer luck, like getting across a street.

Here are brief concluding passages, drawn from Kate DiCamillo's foreword to Charlotte's Web, and from one of White's closest colleagues and friends, James Thurber.

Kate DiCamillo quotes White as saying, "All that I hope to say in books, all that I ever hope to say, is that I love the world." White also loved animals, farms and farming implements, seasons, and weather formats.

James Thurber described White as a quiet man who disliked publicity and who, during his time at The New Yorker, would slip out of his office via the fire escape to a nearby branch of Schrafft's to avoid visitors he didn't know: