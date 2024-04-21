The Trump Bible: perspectives from The New Yorker

Dear readers of Reckonings (https://www.reckonings.net),

Many of you will know that Donald Trump is selling a "God Bless the USA Bible" for $60. I did not and shall not purchase one, so I have some questions about the project. It's not entirely clear what cause the proceeds will serve, but you can imagine, as have I.

As to the Trump Bible's contents, we know there are two Testaments, both bearing a distinctive resemblance to their creator or one of his minions, with a little biblical know-how and a sense of humor for which he is, to my knowledge, wholly lacking. So I offer you the challenge of resolving my quandary, and would be grateful to hear from you.

Bruce Headlam and Stephen Sherrill, who offer that sense of humor Trump lacks, provide their own best guesses in The New Yorker's current issue. Judge for yourselves, as always, and if there are any of you who forked over the $60, please let me know what you received for your hard-earned cash.

I want to make clear that the following text is from the pages of The New Yorker. If any of you are not familiar with the real Bible and its contents, Old Testament and/or New Testament, and take umbrage or worse at making fun of it, please do not read on. If there are any of you who truly accept that advice, please proceed at your own risk. Here is the word for which I'd been seeking: Godspeed.

The Great Flood

Now, Noah was very faithful, so God commanded him to build a mighty ark, telling him, “Take your family and two of every living thing.” But there was one animal that Noah couldn’t catch, and that was the beautiful unicorn, a white horse with a horn on its head. They’re very tricky, those unicorns. They hid from Noah and perished in the flood.

Noah became very sad and spoke to God: “Lord, why have you forsaken the unicorn? Especially when you have other creatures here I don’t care for, frankly.”

After forty days, God kept his promise and the rain stopped. Noah and his family stepped out of the ark and into a new world. But he couldn’t stop thinking about unicorns.

Imagine if we had unicorns today. Wouldn’t that be something?

The Testing of Abraham

“Abraham!” God commanded. “Take your son to the mountain and make of him a sacrifice to me.”

But Abraham had a multitude of sons by many wives. That’s how they did it back then. Many wives. Some say it was better that way.

“Lord,” Abraham replied, “can you tell me which son? I have so many.”

“Your firstborn.”

“Just the one, Lord? Really, there are so many I don’t remember all their names.”

“Just the one. It’s not a big deal.”

“Are you sure? Honestly, Lord, I can’t find them all jobs as it is.”

“O.K., fine. Take a couple.”

“The firstborn and one other?”

“It doesn’t matter. You choose.”

Then Abraham was seized by fear and beseeched the Lord: “Please spare my daughter. For I say unto you, she’s quite a looker.”

And God replied, “Let’s just forget I said anything.”

The Feeding of the Multitude

After Jesus finished preaching, a great multitude of people came to him with tears in their eyes, because it had been such a beautiful speech. But it was also very long, and they were hungry.

The apostles had only seven loaves of bread and a few fish. Jesus told them, “Collect money from the multitude for food. Then bring it to me and I’ll show you a miracle.” And because he liked to test his followers he added, “The apostle who brings the most money can ride with me on my donkey into Jerusalem.”

When the apostles had done what he asked, Jesus broke the loaves and fish and put them into baskets. When the apostles saw what he had done, they cried, “Lord, there are still only seven loaves and a few fish. They’re just in smaller baskets. That won’t fool anybody.”

Jesus put the money in his robe and said, “Tell the multitude if they go home now we’ve got something much better than loaves and fish for them. They’re going to be very happy, trust me.”

The apostles told the five thousand what Jesus had said and, lo, they were satisfied and left without eating. The apostles threw themselves on the ground and praised Jesus, for they had witnessed a miracle.

Afterward, Jesus didn’t mention the donkey ride again, and nobody asked.

The Resurrection

After Jesus was arrested, the crowd brought him before Pontius Pilate.

“Tell me, Jesus Christ,” Pilate said. “Are you King of the Jews?” Which wasn’t that strange a question, because even today a lot of people don’t know that Jesus was actually Jewish.

“You say that I am,” Jesus replied, but, again, you couldn’t tell just by looking at him. “This trial is very unfair. You are a corrupt judge, and your wife is a very nasty woman.”

“What does my wife have to do with anything?” Pilate asked.

“I don’t want to say,” Jesus replied. “But I’ve heard some rumors.”

The crowd dragged Jesus away, while Pilate pondered the comment about his wife. Jesus was crucified and left to die.

Overcome by grief, the apostles left for Galilee, where to their amazement they found Jesus in splendid white robes waiting for them.

“Lord!” they cried. “You have fulfilled the prophecies and risen from the dead.”

“What prophecies?” Jesus replied. “I’ve been here the whole time.”

The apostles didn’t understand.

“While I was carrying the Cross, someone stopped to help,” Jesus said. “Simon. Shimon, maybe. Sounded foreign. The next thing I knew, the crowd had crucified him instead, so I just left.”

The apostles exulted, and the sky opened up. “I am ascending to Heaven now to sit at the right hand of the Father,” Jesus told them. “And when I return I’m not going to be in such a forgiving mood. Judas, the Pharisees, Pilate—they will feel my wrath on Day One. I’m not so happy with Thomas, either, who I heard said some very bad things about me. And this will be a sign unto you: the lamb will lie down with the lion. And you’re not going to want to be the lamb, believe me.”

With that, Jesus ascended to Heaven, speaking his final words: “I’ll ask one more time about the unicorns. But I’m pretty sure the answer is still no.” ♦